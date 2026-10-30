Doctor explains why you wake up with a sour taste in your mouth and what can help

You sometimes wake up with a sour taste in your mouth, and it can make you sulk. You wonder what you ate the day before and go ahead and brush your teeth, but the unpleasant taste and smell linger anyway. If this happens regularly, it may be worth looking at what is happening when you sleep.ALSO READ: Can acid reflux be a heart problem? A cardiologist and gastroenterologist explain how to tell the difference

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A specialist weighed in to explain the possible cause behind the sour taste. Dr Saurabh Bansal, general, minimal access, and gastrointestinal surgeon, director and founder of THE CLINICS, attributed it to the night-time acid reflux. He advised paying attention to this, especially if it happens regularly.

Why does acid reflux happen at night?

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Acid reflux happens when stomach contents flow backwards into the oesophagus, the tube that transports food from the mouth to the stomach. The gastroenterologist believed it happens because of this nighttime habit: eating dinner close to bedtime and lying down soon afterwards.

Dr Bansal said, “When we are upright, gravity helps keep stomach contents down. Once we lie flat, that advantage is reduced. During sleep, swallowing also becomes less frequent, slowing the process through which the oesophagus clears refluxed material.”

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from a sour or bitter taste, other early signs of reflux you may notice include food or liquid coming back into the mouth, a persistent cough, or throat irritation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from a sour or bitter taste, other early signs of reflux you may notice include food or liquid coming back into the mouth, a persistent cough, or throat irritation. {{/usCountry}}

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What worsens nighttime acid reflux?

If you skip lunch and end up having a heavy dinner, binge on snacks late at night, or drink coffee in the evening, Dr Bansal flagged these habits as they may trigger acid reflux.

But there is no need for a blanket ban on foods or drinks such as coffee, as long as you consume them in moderation and they do not trigger your symptoms.

Aside from dietary practices, consider losing weight too, as abdominal fat triggers acid reflux. He said, “Excess abdominal weight can increase pressure on the stomach and contribute to reflux. A hiatus hernia, in which part of the stomach moves upwards through the diaphragm, can also play a role in some patients.”

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What can help?

Make sure you have your dinner early!

Here are some recommendations to get relief from nighttime acid reflux and subsequently reduce early morning sour taste:

1. Finish dinner earlier:

Try to leave at least three hours between your last meal and bedtime.

If work keeps you occupied until late, a smaller dinner may be more comfortable than a heavy meal just before sleeping.

2. Pay attention to portions:

Eating slowly and avoiding meals that leave you uncomfortably full may help.

Notice whether particular foods or drinks consistently trigger symptoms.

3. Rethink your sleeping position:

If reflux disturbs your sleep, elevating the head end of the bed or using a wedge pillow may help.

Sleeping on your left side may also reduce symptoms for some people.

4. Stop self-medicating:

Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding lying down immediately after eating and recognising your personal triggers can be more useful than relying on occasional remedies alone.

When should you seek medical advice?

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An occasional episode after a heavy meal may not be a cause for concern, but Dr Bansal raised alarm that if you regularly wake up with a sour taste, experience frequent heartburn or find that symptoms are affecting your sleep, consult a doctor rather than continuing to self-medicate.

You also need to note symptoms like: Difficulty swallowing, persistent vomiting, unexplained weight loss, new or severe chest pain, particularly with breathlessness, sweating, or pain spreading to the arm or jaw,

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.