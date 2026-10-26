Dr Shriram Nene shares 6 healthy habits he follows with wife Madhuri Dixit for better health: From walking after meals to consistent bedtime routine

Staying healthy does not necessarily require expensive equipment, complicated diets or following the latest wellness trends. According to Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, the key lies in building consistent habits around nutrition, movement and sleep. The heart surgeon, health educator and husband of actor Madhuri Dixit believes that small, everyday choices can make a meaningful difference to long-term well-being.

In an October 23 interview with Mashable India, Dr Nene discussed the healthy lifestyle habits he recommends and follows with his wife, Madhuri, from practising portion control and walking after meals to maintaining a consistent bedtime routine. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas )

1. Make nutrition a priority Dr Nene believes that eating well is one of the foundations of good health. Rather than recommending extreme diets, he emphasises planning meals, paying attention to portions and making balanced food choices.

“Nutrition is probably 70 to 80% of the equation,” he says, adding that managing nutrition does not mean doing anything extreme.

He recommends avoiding arriving at meals overly hungry, as this can make it harder to control portions. Planning meals in advance and being mindful of what goes on the plate can help people develop more sustainable eating habits.

Dr Nene also describes a balanced plate that includes leafy greens and other fibre-rich vegetables, protein and carbohydrates. This approach can help people pay attention to variety and balance rather than focusing on eliminating entire food groups.

2. Walk after meals and move more throughout the day Movement is another important part of Dr Nene’s approach to health. He points out that modern lifestyles often involve long periods of sitting, with food and other conveniences available at the tap of a screen.

“Even simple things like walking after meals activate your insulin receptors and your muscles and decrease the amount of sugar,” he explains.

A gentle walk after eating can be an accessible way to incorporate movement into the day. Regular physical activity, alongside balanced nutrition, can also support metabolic health.