Doctor lists everyday symptoms of ovarian cancer, warns against misconceptions that delay diagnosis

Ovarian cancer rarely announces itself with an obvious sign. According to oncologist Dr Tejinder Singh of Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, the symptoms that appear in its early stages feel so much like routine digestive discomfort that many women assume that is exactly what they are.

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“In Indian cancer registries, ovarian cancer ranks as the third most common cancer among women, compared to eighth globally. The lifetime risk is 1 in 133 Indian women. Yet approximately 75 per cent of cases are diagnosed at a later stage, largely because earlier symptoms were never investigated,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

The oncologist explained that the ovaries sit deep within the pelvis, which means a tumour growing there can press against the bladder and bowel for weeks without producing any sensation that feels clearly wrong.

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{{^usCountry}} “What emerges instead feels familiar: persistent bloating, a sense of fullness after only a few bites, a dull lower abdominal ache, or the need to urinate more often. These symptoms sit squarely within the territory of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. It is no surprise that most women, and many clinicians, treat them accordingly,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What emerges instead feels familiar: persistent bloating, a sense of fullness after only a few bites, a dull lower abdominal ache, or the need to urinate more often. These symptoms sit squarely within the territory of acid reflux and irritable bowel syndrome. It is no surprise that most women, and many clinicians, treat them accordingly,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Early symptoms of ovarian cancer are similar to those of irritable bowel syndrome, shares Dr Singh.

Everyday symptoms of ovarian cancer

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According to Dr Singh, there are specific symptoms to watch for that can help detect and diagnose ovarian cancer early. These include:

Persistent bloating

Pelvic or abdominal discomfort

Difficulty eating

Feeling full after very little food

More frequent urination

“The symptoms themselves are not the concern. Plenty of healthy women experience these occasionally. What matters is the pattern,” highlighted the oncologist. “Clinical evidence shows that when these symptoms recur roughly 10 to 12 times a month and continue for more than two consecutive weeks without improving despite dietary changes or antacid treatment, they need medical attention.”

Dr Singh pointed out that women over 40 should be particularly alert to these symptoms. New or worsening digestive and urinary symptoms at that age should not go uninvestigated for weeks.

Common misconceptions that delay diagnosis

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Two assumptions tend to get in the way of timely diagnosis of ovarian cancer, pointed out Dr Singh. They are listed as follows.

Ovarian cancer is largely a hereditary disease, affecting only women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. As the oncologist explained, “Most cases arise in women with no such history at all.” Persistent bloating or pelvic heaviness is simply what getting older feels like. Dr Singh acknowledged that it can be the case in some instances, but when these symptoms recur regularly without a clear reason, they are worth investigating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Tejinder Singh is a professor and lead consultant in medical and precision oncology at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.