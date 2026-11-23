When it comes to the various types of cancer diagnosis that have people worried, cancer of the blood does not rank very high on the list. But that does not mean greater public awareness on the subject is unnecessary.

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“Symptoms such as recurring fever, constant tiredness and repeated infections are often mistaken for common illnesses. However, when these problems persist without a clear explanation, they should not be overlooked, as they can sometimes point towards underlying blood disorders, including blood cancer,” Dr Radnyi Mande, consultant paediatric haematologist and oncologist at MOC Cancer Care, shared with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Mande noted that blood cancer refers to a group of malignancies that develop in the blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system. It is broadly classified into three main types: leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

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According to the hemato-oncologist, the initial signs of blood cancer may differ depending on the type and stage of the disease. Some symptoms that require medical attention include:

Persistent tiredness, weakness or unexplained weight loss.

Fever that keeps recurring and frequent infections.

Unusual bruising, bleeding gums or bleeding that takes longer than usual to stop.

Painless swelling of lymph nodes around the neck, armpits or groin.

Excessive sweating during the night.

Ongoing pain in the bones or joints.

“It is important to remember that these symptoms are not exclusive to blood cancer and may be associated with other medical conditions. Nevertheless, symptoms that continue or appear without an identifiable cause should be assessed by a doctor,” she shared.

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Persistent tiredness and ongoing pain needs medical evaluation.

Diagnosis and available treatment approaches

Dr Mande explained that the diagnostic process generally starts with a complete blood count (CBC) to assess the levels of different blood cells and identify possible abnormalities.

“Depending on the results, further investigations may include a peripheral blood smear, bone marrow biopsy or examination, lymph node biopsy, molecular testing and imaging scans,” she stated.

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The treatment plan is determined by several factors, including the cancer subtype, disease progression, the patient's age, overall health and specific disease characteristics. “Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may involve chemotherapy, targeted medicines, immunotherapy, radiation or stem cell transplantation,” expressed the hemato-oncologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.