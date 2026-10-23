Doctor reveals if eating dinner late can make you gain weight and who should be more careful

Dinner gets pushed back when you are swamped with work or have had a busy day. Then many may wonder if eating late makes one gain weight. Let's shed light on this doubt and look at the broader context.ALSO READ: Is sleeping right after dinner bad for your heart? Cardiologist reveals how long to wait before bed

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Dr Nahas A, consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, told HT Lifestyle that meal timing is not the only factor influencing weight gain. Eating late does not automatically mean you will gain weight. He said, “Let me put your mind at ease. The clock alone is not the culprit.”

Why does eating late not automatically cause weight gain?

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The doctor reminded us that your body does not have a switch that turns food into fat at 9 pm. Weight gain is not related to time, but rather the amount of calories in related to number of calories burned, regardless of when you eat.

But it is also important to note that meal timings are irrelevant. Dr Nahas said, “Eating late is linked to increased hunger, blood sugar levels, and metabolism by some studies. Meal time is just a small part of the overall situation.”

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{{^usCountry}} This means timing is part of a bigger picture. Late eating may go hand in hand with habits such as extra snacking and poor sleep, which can leave you feeling hungrier the next day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means timing is part of a bigger picture. Late eating may go hand in hand with habits such as extra snacking and poor sleep, which can leave you feeling hungrier the next day. {{/usCountry}}

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Why do late-night eaters gain weight?

The problem is not time-related but rather linked to changes in eating behaviour. The expert flagged habits like eating while watching television or scrolling on the phone, or bingeing on snacks or fried foods late at night. Poor sleep also makes one hungrier the following day, so the cycle continues. So, basically, a delayed dinner makes you snack more, which is why it is advisable to eat dinner on time.

Who needs to be more careful with late meals?

People with acidity issues should avoid late dinners.

Dr Nahas shared, “Some people need to be particularly careful. If you have acid reflux, eating a heavy meal close to bedtime may worsen your symptoms; try to leave two to three hours before lying down. If you have diabetes, late meals and bedtime snacks should be planned according to your glucose levels and treatment, particularly if you use insulin.”

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His advice is to eat balanced, satisfying meals, keep portions sensible, avoid mindless snacking, and protect your sleep. Even if your work schedule means dinner is late, do not be alarmed. Focus on what and how much you eat rather than feeling guilty about the time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.