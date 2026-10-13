Easy one-pot meal packed with protein: Try this creamy vegetarian red sauce pasta recipe with 20 g protein for tonight's dinner
If you are looking for a fuss-free, one-pot dinner recipe that does not compromise on nutrition or flavour, check out Aathira's protein and fibre packed dish!
After a long day, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen preparing dinner. A quick, fuss-free one-pot meal that comes together with minimal effort while still packing in plenty of nutrition is always a win. The trick is to find recipes that strike the right balance between convenience, flavour and nutrients, without leaving you with a sink full of dishes.
Also Read | Cheat day done right: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread to satisfy your sweet cravings
Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on creamy red sauce pasta. Packed with protein and tossed in a rich, roasted vegetable sauce, this satisfying one-pot meal makes for an easy dinner that balances flavour with nutrition.
In an Instagram video shared on October 13, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “20 g protein and 380 calories per serving. My version of girl dinner, but with better macros! A roasty, garlicky peri peri sauce made creamy with cashews and high-protein paneer, tossed with shirataki noodles. Light, high-protein and so satisfying.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 1)
For the roasted vegetables
- 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil (5 g)
- 4 garlic cloves (12 g)
- 1 large red bell pepper, cut into large chunks (150 g)
- 10 cherry tomatoes, halved (120 g)
- Salt, to taste
For the sauce
- 1 tsp peri-peri seasoning (3 g)
- ½ tsp chilli flakes (1 g)
- ½ tsp oregano (0.5 g)
- 8 soaked cashew nuts (10 g)
- 100 g high-protein, low-fat paneer (or firm tofu)
- ⅓ cup water (80 ml)
- Salt and a pinch of sugar (2 g), if needed
To finish
- 1 pack shirataki noodles, drained and rinsed (200 g)
- Chopped parsley and extra oregano, for garnish
Method
- Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a pan. Add the garlic, red bell pepper and cherry tomatoes, along with a little salt. Roast until the vegetables are tender and lightly charred.
- Transfer the roasted vegetables to a blender. Add the peri-peri seasoning, chilli flakes, oregano, soaked cashews, paneer and water. Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour the sauce back into the pan and heat gently. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding salt and a pinch of sugar if needed.
- Add the drained and rinsed shirataki noodles to the pan. Toss well until the noodles are evenly coated in the sauce.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and extra oregano. Serve hot.
Approx. nutrition (per serving)
- Calories: 380 kcal
- Protein: 20 g
- Carbohydrates: 33 g
- Fat: 19 g
- Fibre: 10 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.