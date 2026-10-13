Easy one-pot meal packed with protein: Try this creamy vegetarian red sauce pasta recipe with 20 g protein for tonight's dinner

After a long day, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen preparing dinner. A quick, fuss-free one-pot meal that comes together with minimal effort while still packing in plenty of nutrition is always a win. The trick is to find recipes that strike the right balance between convenience, flavour and nutrients, without leaving you with a sink full of dishes.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her take on creamy red sauce pasta. Packed with protein and tossed in a rich, roasted vegetable sauce, this satisfying one-pot meal makes for an easy dinner that balances flavour with nutrition.

In an Instagram video shared on October 13, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “20 g protein and 380 calories per serving. My version of girl dinner, but with better macros! A roasty, garlicky peri peri sauce made creamy with cashews and high-protein paneer, tossed with shirataki noodles. Light, high-protein and so satisfying.”