Doctor says Gen Z's 12-step routine is causing beauty burnout: Know why I only use cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen

Skincare was supposed to be self-care. Somewhere along the way, for much of Gen Z, it became a second job. The 12-step routine did not emerge from dermatological need. It emerged from content. Social media rewards visibility and process, so a five-minute routine does not perform as well as an elaborate one filled with serums, essences, ampoules, and multiple layers of actives.

Skincare or stresscare? How Gen Z's 12-step routines are leading to beauty burnout (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

"In my clinic, I increasingly see young patients walk in not with a specific skin concern, but with fatigue. They are tired of maintaining routines that stretch to 10 or 12 steps, tired of tracking which serum goes before which essence, and tired of feeling like skipping a step is a personal failure. This is what I call beauty burnout, the exhaustion that comes from treating skincare as a performance rather than a practice," Dr Noopur Jain, Founder & Consultant Dermatologist, Skinzest, Gurgaon, tells Health Shots.

What is the 4-2-4 rule in skincare?

Over time, more became the unspoken standard for skin. Gen Z, having grown up entirely inside this content ecosystem, absorbed that standard early, often before their skin barrier was mature enough to handle it. Clinically, the irony is that most of this effort works against the very goal it seeks to achieve. Skin does not need 12 product categories to function well. It needs consistency, a handful of well-chosen actives, and time to respond.

How does a skin barrier get damaged?

When routines expand faster than skin can adapt, we see barrier damage, redness, sensitivity, breakouts that resist typical treatment, and a skin texture that never quite settles. Many young patients now come to me not to add a product, but to be given permission to remove nine. There is also a real psychological cost. When your skin's condition is checked multiple times a day, and every product is tied to a promise of transformation, skin stops being a part of the body. It starts becoming a project that is never finished.

"I see this most in patients who describe anxiety around missing a step or guilt after using a product out of order. That is not skincare. That is a compulsive loop dressed up as self-care, and it deserves the same attention we would give any other compulsive pattern, not just a dermatological fix. What I tell my Gen Z patients, and what I would tell any parent watching this from the sidelines, is that skincare should feel almost boring," says the dermatologist.

Is it okay if I only use cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen?

A gentle cleanser; a moisturizer suited to your skin type; sunscreen without exception; and one active ingredient introduced at a time, only if your skin actually needs it. That is a complete routine for the overwhelming majority of people under 25. Everything beyond that should be need-based, not trend-based, and ideally guided by a professional rather than an algorithm.

"The larger cultural shift I would like to see is a redefinition of what taking care of your skin even means. It is not the number of products on your shelf or the minutes spent on your routine each night. If there is one thing I would want the beauty burnout generation to hear, it is this: your skin is not a project to optimize," says Dr Jain.

How is healthy skin supposed to feel?

It is whether your skin is functioning well and whether your relationship with it feels calm rather than anxious. Skin has never needed 12 steps to be healthy. It has needed protection, patience, and more time alone than social media would have you believe. It is a barrier to protect. The moment your routine starts costing you peace of mind, it has already stopped being skincare.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the expert mentioned has not directly suggested any brands.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)