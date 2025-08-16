Doctor warns against excessive use of hand sanitiser, explains why 'soap and water are often more effective'

After the Covid-19 scare, hand sanitisers became a part of our daily lives. Many of us reach for them almost subconsciously, without a second thought. But have you ever wondered, how healthy is this habit really? In an Instagram post he shared on August 15, Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, explained how too much of hand sanitiser use is not healthy. Also read | Hand hygiene dos and don'ts: 8 expert tips to clean and hygienic hands Too much of hand sanitiser is not healthy. (Unsplash)

“When you find out overusing hand sanitiser can disrupt your good skin bacteria which actually protect against bad bacteria. Can lead to dryness, cracking, and irritation. Plain soap and water in moderation can be more effective,” the doctor wrote.

Why is excessive sanitiser use unhealthy?

Dr Kunal Sood added, “Frequent application, especially with alcohol-based products, can strip away natural oils and beneficial bacteria. This can lead to dryness, cracking, and conditions such as eczema or dermatitis, which may compromise the skin's protective barrier.”

Is soap and water the healthier alternative?

“Soap and water are often more effective. Washing your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds removes dirt, grease, and microbes without causing as much damage to the skin. When available, opt for this approach to maintain both hygiene and skin health,” he also said.

Commenting on Dr Kunal Sood’s post, nutrition coach Dr. Dan Khaytman added, “It’s more effective to apply soap on wet hands, rather than dry, to really get all those germs removed.” Also read | Hand hygiene to manage childhood infections: Doctor shares tips to follow

When to use hand sanitiser?

Dr Sood suggested using hand sanitisers only when soap and water are not available. “Hand sanitisers are ideal for situations where soap and water are unavailable, such as in public spaces or while traveling. However, they should be used in moderation,” he wrote.

Tips to use hand sanitisers:

Dr Sood further shared hand sanitisation tips to avoid overuse.

Apply moisturisers regularly to protect the skin from dryness.

Consider sanitisers with humectants like glycerin to minimise irritation.

Follow hygiene guidelines to avoid overuse.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.