Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hand hygiene to manage childhood infections: Doctor shares tips to follow

ByTapatrisha Das
May 05, 2025 08:23 PM IST

Know the 5-step hand wash routine to follow. The doctor also shared how to increase awareness about hand hygiene in children.

In the post-COVID era, hand hygiene has taken on greater importance in our daily lives. The pandemic served as a stark reminder of how crucial proper handwashing is in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. While adults have become more mindful of this habit, it’s equally essential to instill the importance of hand hygiene in children from an early age—helping them build lifelong habits that protect both their health and the health of those around them. Also read | Hand hygiene dos and don'ts: 8 expert tips to clean and hygienic hands

Maintaining good hand hygiene can help in reducing the risk of diarrhoea and upper respiratory tract infections(Pexels)
Maintaining good hand hygiene can help in reducing the risk of diarrhoea and upper respiratory tract infections(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Atique Ahemad, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “The main cause of diarrheal and respiratory diseases globally among children is improper and insufficient hand washing practices making it not only the leading cause of infectious disease burden globally but also being responsible for half of all child deaths per year.”

The doctor pointed out the significance of hand hygiene in reducing the risk of diarrhoea and upper respiratory tract infections. “Hand washing has been shown to reduce diarrhea morbidity and life-threatening diarrhea by 42% to 48% and the prevalence of upper respiratory infections by 24%. Young children less than 5 years of age are most at risk, particularly those attending childcare or preschool,” he said. Also read | Handwashing: How, when, how long to do it to keep infections like Covid at bay

The 5-step hand wash routine to follow:

  1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or an air dryer.

Know the 5-step hand wash routine.(Pixabay)
Know the 5-step hand wash routine.(Pixabay)

Increasing awareness about hand hygiene:

  • Educate the child about diseases: Introduce health promotion that will educate and remind the children that diseases are not always visible and that whether or not one appears dirty, transmission is still possible.
  • Start early: Good hand hygiene habits should be taught early in a child’s life to sustain effective hand hygiene behaviour.
  • Be a role model: The importance of role modelling as a way to develop good hand hygiene habit in young children. In addition, health care provider shoul encourage parents and young children to practice hand hygiene. This can reinforce the message of the importance of hand hygiene compliance and result in healthy hand hygiene practice in young children. Also read | Filthy behaviour is gendered? Study reveals who among men and women is not washing hands enough

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Hand hygiene to manage childhood infections: Doctor shares tips to follow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On