Does washing your hair with beer really work or is it just hogwash?

Leftover beer always gives you joy because you know that your tresses are going to get a makeover. Yes, most of us have already tried this popular nuskha to wash our hair, but did you know that every beer is NOT good for your hair? Are you aware that if not done right, your tresses might get frizzy and dehydrated?

Well, if you don’t, we will tell you about how beer is for your hair and the right way to use it. So, let’s get started.

Why is washing hair with beer good?

Beer is rich in vitamin B, which is why it helps to keep your hair strong and shiny. While the protein found in malt and hops (the active ingredients in beer) can repair your damaged hair, the sucrose and maltose sugars work on the hair cuticles to strengthen them and make them shiny. So if your hair is lacking shine, all you need is a bottle of beer to restore the volume and shine.

Here’s how you can use beer to wash your hair

Beer is used by a number of people in making shampoos. In fact, de-carbonated beers are also used as conditioners to help repair damaged hair and reinvigorate the volume of your hair. The hops used in the preparation of beer are said to contain silica, which may help in strengthening hair follicles and promoting growth too. Before using the beer on the hair, we need to de-carbonate the beer; otherwise when the carbon dioxide of the beer is combined with water, it can create hard water, which will make it difficult to wash the hair.

Beer contains essential nutrients like zinc, folate, biotin, calcium, and vitamin D. All these elements are crucial to maintain hair health. A lack of these nutrients may trigger androgenic alopecia and telogen effluvium and cause hair loss and hair damage.

“But you have to use it in a proper manner. Before you use beer, rinse your hair with water and then use your regular shampoo to clean the scalp. Rinse the shampoo, but do not use conditioner, as you will be using the beer as your hair conditioner. Before using the beer on your hair, you need to de-carbonate the beer. To de-carbonate the beer, pour it in a bowl and let it sit overnight so that it oxidizes after getting exposed to the air. Always consult your dermatologist before using it on your hair”, shares Dr Nivedita Dadu, renowned dermatologist, founder & chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic.

What kind of beer should you opt for to wash your hair?

You may have heard that drinking beer can make you dehydrated. So, if it can make you all high and dry, how will it help your mane? Think about that! So, firstly always opt for a beer that has low alcohol volume. If that’s not possible, dilute it with some water so that you can add a lighter note to it.

Who must use beer for their tresses?

- People with damaged hair, especially with split-ends

- People with curls, as beer can help you define them better

- People with wavy hair as beer can help you straighten your hair

Looks like washing your hair with beer is a neat trick. So, the next time, don’t just pour it in a glass but on your tresses too!