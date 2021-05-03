Don’ t stay away from Desi Ghee: Aparshakti

“My way to fitness is to keep it simple and indulge into sports. I play football and squash, the only time I hit the gym is when a role needs me to look a certain way,” chuckles actor Aparshakti when you ask him about his fitness mantra. A multi-talented star, with a fan following of one million, Aparshakti has won many hearts with his acting, singing and humble presence in the industry.

Talk to him about healthy eating, and he can’t press enough on going back to the roots, enjoying every meal and having desi ghee. “I keep a check on my calories but don’t follow a diet as such. I start my day with peanut butter toast or French toast or overnight soaked oats. And then I usually have a non-vegetarian meal for lunch. Dinner is light with no carbs. I stick to home cooked simple food. Nothing from outside. One must not stay away from desi ghee, have it!” confesses Apar. He insisted that one must workout 4 times a week to stay fit and going to gym to be fit is a myth. “You can just close the room, dance your way to fitness,” recommends Apar.

Talking about his sartorial choices- comfortable, relatable, fun and high-spirited - he believes it is something he has taken from his father, just like his brother Ayushman. “We both have taken that from our dad. He was always adamant about making us dress well and taking us out for shopping. He shops the most amongst us,” chuckles the actor who also believes that an actor’s fashion choices are only appreciated if his work is good. “I think the graph you have professionally, is what complements the graph of your fashion sensibility. If you have a decent graph in the acting only then you will be getting appreciated for your fashion sensibility. It’s an unsaid give and take,” he adds.

However, the actor feels blessed to have not been trolled by the fashion police. “Touchwood,” he laughs and says, “ I have always worn something that I’m comfortable with - be it the fit and the cut. Thankfully, I haven’t got trolled which is an achievement in today’s time.” But are you afraid of being trolled or experimenting? “You only get trolled when you try too hard. I don’t try too hard. I experiment but I know what will land well on me,” he concludes.

“My way to fitness is to keep it simple and indulge into sports. I play football and squash, the only time I hit the gym is when a role needs me to look a certain way,” chuckles actor Aparshakti when you ask him about his fitness mantra. A multi-talented star, with a fan following of one million, Aparshakti has won many hearts with his acting, singing and humble presence in the industry. Talk to him about healthy eating, and he can’t press enough on going back to the roots, enjoying every meal and having desi ghee. “I keep a check on my calories but don’t follow a diet as such. I start my day with peanut butter toast or French toast or overnight soaked oats. And then I usually have a non-vegetarian meal for lunch. Dinner is light with no carbs. I stick to home cooked simple food. Nothing from outside. One must not stay away from desi ghee, have it!” confesses Apar. He insisted that one must workout 4 times a week to stay fit and going to gym to be fit is a myth. “You can just close the room, dance your way to fitness,” recommends Apar. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Monday motivation: Shilpa Shetty shows Padmasana is perfect 'tune out' in chaos Milind Soman restores shoulder posture with mugdar, gets ready to donate plasma Here's how breakthrough study finds clues to eliminate HIV infections in infants Mandira Bedi encourages fans to ‘keep the exercise going’ amid Covid-19 lockdown Talking about his sartorial choices- comfortable, relatable, fun and high-spirited - he believes it is something he has taken from his father, just like his brother Ayushman. “We both have taken that from our dad. He was always adamant about making us dress well and taking us out for shopping. He shops the most amongst us,” chuckles the actor who also believes that an actor’s fashion choices are only appreciated if his work is good. “I think the graph you have professionally, is what complements the graph of your fashion sensibility. If you have a decent graph in the acting only then you will be getting appreciated for your fashion sensibility. It’s an unsaid give and take,” he adds. However, the actor feels blessed to have not been trolled by the fashion police. “Touchwood,” he laughs and says, “ I have always worn something that I’m comfortable with - be it the fit and the cut. Thankfully, I haven’t got trolled which is an achievement in today’s time.” But are you afraid of being trolled or experimenting? “You only get trolled when you try too hard. I don’t try too hard. I experiment but I know what will land well on me,” he concludes.