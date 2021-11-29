Don’t believe in these acne myths, and know the facts!

Be it summer, winter, or rainy season – acne or pimples never leave you. Acne is a skin condition caused by clogged pores, caused as a result of excess production of oil (sebum), bacteria, hormone fluctuations, dead skin cells, and ingrown hairs. To manage and fight the battle against acne, we put in a lot of effort.

But still, there is a ton of speculation around the skincare condition that often causes a lot of confusion and gives rise to half-baked myths.

You probably heard all sorts of advice like limiting your chocolate intake, moisturizer can clog your pores, don't eat too much potato chips, washing your face frequently, and many more when it comes to dealing with acne.

So before you fall for them, let's break some myths!

Recently, Shaheen Bhatt, along with skin experts shared an Instagram post about the acne and skincare myths. The expert Shaheen got is none other than Mumbai based celebrity Dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad who is going to tell you all about it.

So, without further ado, let's bust the myths around acne and skincare.

1. MYTH: POOR HYGIENE CAUSES ACNE

FACT: As a majority of people think, dirty skin is not the only cause of acne. Over-washing and over-scrubbing to cleanse your face more than necessary irritates your skin and can make acne worse.

2. MYTH: TINGLING MEANS THE PRODUCT IS WORKING

FACT: This is not always true. While a brief tingling sensation is okay, a lingering tingling sensation is your skin's way of telling you that it's being irritated. Avoid products with the following skin sensitizing ingredients: menthol, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemon, and alcohol

3. MYTH: USING SCRUBS HELPS YOU GET RID OF ACNE.

FACT: Absolutely not! Scrubs that are harsh on the skin, affect its healthy-looking surface and weaken its ability to fight acne. The harshness has the potential to boost oil production, which isn't what you want.

4. MYTH: SPOT TREATMENT CAN HELP YOU GET RID OF ACNE FOR GOOD

FACT: Although a salicylic acid (BHA) exfoliant or a benzoyl peroxide product can help with the redness, swelling, and aftermath of an existing breakout, it won't help with the breakouts that are just getting started.

So stop believing in these myths!

(This article is written by Aayushi Gupta. For more health and beauty-related stories visit, HealthShots.com)

