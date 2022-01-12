Don't ignore these warning signs of calcium deficiency

Calcium deficiency can take a huge toll on your body and ignoring it for a long time may lead to disastrous consequences and cause a number of health issues from rickets in children, osteoporosis, to even seizures.

Poor calcium intake or intolerance to foods rich in calcium can cause calcium deficiency over the period of time. Hormonal changes in women and certain genetic factors can also affect calcium levels.

So if you are having frequent dental issues, fatigued all the time, have dry skin, suffer from muscle crampness, it's time for your to address these issues and restore calcium levels in your body.

"Calcium deficiency is commonly seen in children and adults and can invite a wide range of health issues in them. Calcium is one of the important minerals that one requires for good bones and teeth. It is required for the proper functioning of the nerves, muscles, and heart," says Dr Niranjan Naik, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic, Pune.

What is hypocalcemia and how it affects our well-being

Hypocalcemia means excessively low levels of calcium in the blood. Here are some worrisome signs of calcium deficiency that one should look out for.

The symptoms of calcium deficiency in children and adults are:

* Numbness and tingling sensation in hands and feet can indicate calcium deficiency.

* Fatigue: Low levels of calcium may cause weakness and one may not be able to do daily chores with ease.

* Muscle cramps: One may get muscle cramps, muscle spasms, and even have muscle weakness due to calcium deficiency as muscles lacking calcium are unable to maintain their normal tone

* Seizures: Hypocalcemia can trigger seizures as it over-excites the brain.

* Osteoporosis: Calcium deficiency can lead to low bone-mineral density causing osteoporosis wherein one’s bones become brittle and there is an increased risk of fracture.

* Dry skin: When calcium levels are low, the skin cannot maintain moisture and a healthy pH. Thus, your skin can dry out.

* Tooth and gum problems: Gum disease and tooth decay are common due to the lack of calcium in the body.

* Rickets: Low calcium levels lead to rickets in children and result in bone breakage.

(With inputs from Dr Niranjan Naik, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic, Pune)