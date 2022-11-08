Dr Ashish K Jha on Long Covid: Some fundamental issues we still need to solve

Dr Ashish K Jha during the inaugural session of the first day of 20th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit said that the world is getting better at understanding long Covid but there are some fundamental issues that need to be solved. (Also read: 'Viruses can really surprise us': Dr Ashish K Jha on whether Covid-19 can become more lethal)

"We are learning, getting better at understanding it, but there are some fundamental issues we still need to solve, said Dr Jha.

The US government’s topmost official said that long Covid is a series of phenomenon and while for some it is a persistent virus, for others it is immunologic, for some it may be an injury they suffered from initial infections that is causing more complications and symptoms.

"Next thing we need to do scientifically and clinically is separate those out. Refer to people as having individual things, not all of it as long Covid. We got to sort it out. Once you do that, you have to start targeting therapies around that," says Dr Jha.

Dr Jha also said that post viral syndrome is widely known and people with influenza, flu also suffer from symptoms six-eight weeks later.

"Long covid is any persistent symptoms that go beyond a certain period of time. Some people use 4 weeks other people use 12 weeks after the initial infection," he said.

Dr Jha said that this is a common phenomenon in viruses but it does seem to be more of a problem with SARS-Cov-2.

On frequent Covid waves, Dr Jha said: “I think for a little bit longer we will see more of these ups and downs, over time the virus will settle into more of a seasonal pattern where we probably will see 'act a bit more like an influencer'. It's starting to get there now.”

