Easy home remedies to avoid leg cramps in summer season

Leg cramps in summer are common and they may occur due to dehydration or overuse of a muscle. While they tend to settle down on their own, if frequent, they shouldn't be ignored, as there could be an underlying condition causing it. (Also read: What to do when a muscle cramps?)

A muscle cramp can strike all of a sudden in the middle of the night or during a workout causing severe pain in the leg or calf muscles. Though in many cases the exact reason is not known, exercising too much, drinking less water, or nurtitional deficiencies, especially in hot temperature can lead to this problem.

"Cramps in the legs are common in the summers because of the heat. The hot weather causes dehydration and if don't have enough water during the day we could end up having cramps and also feeling lethargic and tired during the day," says nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande in her recent Instagram post.

While in most of the cases, muscle cramps resolve on their own, but if they are making your life difficult, causing your leg to swell and happening too frequently, you may want to consult a doctor.

You can also try some home remedies in case you get a sudden leg cramp

* Relax the muscle and lightly stretch it. You can also massage it gently.

* Try to apply a heating pad to the area

* If you experience a leg cramp in the middle of night while sleeping, you may stand and put a weight on the affected leg while resting your heel on the floor to stretch the muscle.

Here are two drinks that you can have to avoid leg cramps

1. Lemon juice + salt + water

Nutritionist Avantii Deshpande says that while lemon juice will take care of your vitamin C intake, rock salt or pink salt are high in potassium, sulphur, magnesium and sodium. These elements will take care of the lost electrolytes.

2. Coconut water

Deshpaande says coconut water is the most natural form of electrolytes and is high in potassium and magnesium which will take care of the cramps.