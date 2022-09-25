Easy way to add paneer to your food if you don't like the taste

Paneer is a storehouse of protein and an important part of festive cooking. It has a high amount of calcium and Vitamin D and is crucial for our bone health and prevention of many diseases. The season of get-togethers has just begun with Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja round the corner. (Also read: Mouth-watering paneer recipes to treat your taste buds this weekend)

Mater paneer, kadhai paneer, paneer butter masala, paneer rolls, paneer pakoda, paneer bonda, chilli paneer, to paneer chop are some of the popular preparations of paneer that are made for main course or starters. However, many people do not like the taste of paneer and avoid eating it. Considering paneer could add so much nutrition to our diet, one can find ways to incorporate it into the food even if they don't like its taste.

Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post suggests some interesting ways to add paneer to your food.

Use paneer to lower the spice levels in food

"The paneer or tofu lowers the spice of the whole veg, you don't taste the paneer individually. It's a great way of adding protein to diet," says Rastogi.

If you mash the paneer and add it to a very spicy veg bhaji, not only the spice will be tolerable but you will also get to reap the benefits of protein-rich paneer.

Make paneer paste and add it to your gravy

"If you blend paneer with some water or milk, it becomes a paste which you can add to a gravy as well (more liquid cream cheese consistency). Use it for kids or adults if they don't like paneer," suggests the nutritionist.

While 100 g paneer is 17-21g protein, 150g curd has 6g protein. 250 ml milk has 7-9g protein

Rastogi says paneer provides a lot more protein in a single serving than other dairy options, and it is a good way to increase protein intake.

