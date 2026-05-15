Egg quality vs egg quantity: Gynaecologist reveals which matters more, debunks 3 common myths

Egg quality and egg quantity often make their way into conversations around fertility, especially in the context of women's ‘biological clock,’ where age is considered a crucial determining factor. However, these two terms cannot be used interchangeably, nor do they imply the same thing. Find out what is the difference between egg quality and egg quantity and which matters more. (cottonbro)

Clarifying the major differences in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanika Gupta, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Manipal Hospitals Dwarka, New Delhi, explained that there is a significant distinction between egg quality and egg quantity.

Fertility is not just about how many eggs remain in the ovaries, but also about how healthy those eggs are. “The number of eggs a woman naturally has decreases as age passes, but the health and genetic quality of those eggs also fluctuate with age, and both factors are known to be essential for fertility outcomes,” Dr Gupta noted. As women age, both factors change, and can affect pregnancy in different ways.



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What is egg quantity? First let's attempt to understand the egg quantity, or the number of eggs, which are linked to a woman's biological clock in most of the conversation.

“Egg quantity refers to the number of eggs that remain in the ovaries. We typically measure this via AMH (anti-Müllerian hormone) levels and antral follicle count scans. A smaller egg reserve generally doesn’t mean you can’t expect to conceive, but it decreases the chances of getting pregnant and shortens the reproductive window,” she helped define egg quantity clinically and what exactly happens to egg quantity with age.

So, this gradual decline means fertility naturally becomes very time-sensitive with age. Even though pregnancy may still be possible, a shrinking ovarian reserve can put a limitation to the reproductive window. But most importantly, the expert shed light on how women are born with all the eggs they will ever have, and this reserve declines with age.

"The number of eggs decreases dramatically by puberty and declines every month during reproductive years,” Dr Gupta explained, implying the continuous rate of decline over time.

What is egg quality? Often, the primary focus is on egg quantity, where the number of eggs in the ovarian reserve determines the reproductive window, especially since it declines with age. But the quality of the eggs is overlooked, even though it has a much bigger implication for conception and pregnancy outcomes.

Let's see how the gynaecologist define egg quality and why it is important in conception. “Egg quality refers to the health and genetic normality of the eggs. Increasing age makes it more common for eggs to show chromosomal abnormalities, which can influence fertilization, embryo development, implantation and outcomes of pregnancy," Dr Gupta said.