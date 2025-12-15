Fertility specialist shares 5 unhealthy lifestyle habits that cause infertility: 'Sleeping less than 6 hours...'

Your lifestyle impacts your health in more ways than one. Daily habits may seem inconsequential, but their cumulative effects build up over time, influencing everything from energy levels to fertility. With the concerns of rising cases of infertility, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Snehal, a fertility specialist and women’s health specialist, founder of Ova Fertility and Women’s Care, Good Vibes Within. Going to sleep whenever you want or have time can throw you down the rabbit hole of health problems later on.(Shutterstock)

She said, “ 1 in 6 couples globally experience infertility, as per WHO. Fertility depends on a stable balance of hormones, healthy organs and steady routines that support the body’s natural rhythm. ” Unhealthy lifestyle habits can quietly disrupt this balance, affecting reproductive health long before visible symptoms appear. It becomes crucial to identify and address these risk factors early to protect fertility.

1. Irregular sleep patterns

You may think sleep is only about rest, but it also helps to manage hormones, which are responsible for reproductive health in both men and women. When sleep is short, the sperm quality also goes down. Dr Snehal added, “When sleep is short or scattered, the brain produces lower levels of hormones that support ovulation and sperm development.”

The duration and quality of sleep directly influence reproductive health outcomes. The fertility expert shared, “Sleeping less than 6 hours is linked with up to 30% higher menstrual irregularities. Men with poor sleep quality have 25–35% lower sperm concentration.”

She also emphasised and urged those working late shifts or using screens heavily in the evenings to be cautious, as these habits can place additional strain on the reproductive system.

2. Poor nutrition and fast eating habits

What you eat plays a very important role in maintaining your reproductive health. Dr Snehal shared that diets low in fresh foods and high in processed items can negatively affect both egg and sperm quality, gradually disrupting the hormonal balance required for fertility.

She said, “Eating regular diets of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats can help reduce fertility by 10–15%.”

3. High stress levels

Stress affects more than mental well-being. It also adversely influences your reproductive health. Dr Snehal added, “It alters the chemistry of the body. When stress hormones stay elevated, the reproductive hormones drop. Women with high stress levels have twice the risk of irregular periods. In men, chronic stress can reduce testosterone and cause a 20–30% drop in sperm count.”

4. Sedentary lifestyle

You need to get moving because long hours of sitting can negatively impact your reproductive organs, decreasing chances of successful outcomes when it comes to fertility.

Dr Snehal shared that the blood flow to the reproductive health reduces, which causes weight gain around the abdominal area.

So what is the recommended? Dr Snehal explained that maintaining an active lifestyle. She shared, “Both men and women benefit from moderate activity (150 minutes/week) such as brisk walking, cycling, or yoga.”

Why should this be taken seriously? “Sitting for more than 5 hours/day is associated with reduced sperm motility,” she noted.

5. Excessive alcohol, tobacco, or caffeine

Alcohol, tobacco and caffeine are already widely known because of their adverse effects. But did you know it may impact your fertility outcomes? As per the doctor, alcohol influences the liver, and the liver has a significant effect on hormone regulation. She remarked, “Tobacco affects blood flow, and it damages egg and sperm cells. Excessive alcohol reduces fertility by up to 18%." Coffee may help you stay alert, but by affecting sleep and increasing stress levels, it can also disrupt hormonal balance. “Consuming more than 300 mg caffeine/day (2–3 cups) can delay conception,” the doctor noted. Smoking puts the sperm quality in danger:” Men who smoke have 10–17% lower sperm counts and higher DNA fragmentation."

But for women, the risk is even greater, making it highly crucial to cut down on habits like smoking. According to Dr Snehal, women who smoke are twice more at risk of infertility.

But all hope is not lost. Cutting back on these substances can lead to noticeable improvements. Dr Snehal revealed that healthier menstrual cycles and improved sperm parameters can be seen within 8-12 weeks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.