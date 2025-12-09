Top gynaecologist clarifies to Samantha Ruth Prabhu if fertility and age are connected: ‘Women should have babies when…’

Fertility and age are some of the major health concerns women often have, driven by societal pressure, biological clock, and health issues. But is there really a relation between fertility and age? There is no doubt that there is a connection between fertility and age, but women don't need to be pushed by this kind of connection.

On December 8, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a snippet on Instagram from her upcoming interview with Dr Nozer Sheriar, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, where she discussed women's health and fertility – the myths, what actually matters, and the choices they have.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's conversation with a fertility expert

Sharing the clip from the interview, Samantha wrote in the caption, “Fertility often feels scary, confusing, and overwhelming. But it really doesn’t have to be.”

According to the actor, the discussion with Dr Nozer, one of the top experts in women’s health, is for those who harbour a dream of someday becoming a mother. She asked him whether, for women who want to conceive, fertility and age are connected and if everything depends on a woman's age.

Is there a connection between fertility and age?

When the actor inquired if there is a connection between fertility and age, Dr Nozer revealed, “There is no doubt that there is a connection between fertility and age, but there is also no doubt that women don't need to be pushed by this kind of connection.”

He added, “My take is no…women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to have babies. That's where science, the profession, and society have to step up to look after them.”

Interestingly, Dr Nozer pointed out that probably the only cell in a woman's body that is her age is her eggs. “Every other cell in her body is replaced regularly every few months,” he added.

He also talked about how sperm counts are dramatically falling down around the world, and also highlighted that when we talk about fertility, we often consider only the medical factors. However, Dr Nozer cautioned that men have also been impacted by lifestyle choices.

