Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Men, are your biological clocks ticking? Doctor explains link between age and fertility

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 21, 2025 08:47 PM IST

From hormonal changes to risks of genetic disorder, here’s how age can affect fertility in men.

We often associate fertility only with women; however, it is a relevant topic for men’s health as well. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, infertility and IVF expert, founder, Advance Fertility & Gynecology Centre, said, “Infertility in males can be defined as the inability to make a woman conceive after having unprotected intercourse for a year. Unlike women who stop producing eggs after a certain age, men produce sperm throughout their lives, but the quality of sperm deteriorates as they start to age.” Also read | Infertility alert: How your BMI or weight could be blocking your path to parenthood

“Infertility in males can be defined as the inability to make a woman conceive after having unprotected intercourse for a year," said Dr. Kaberi Banerjee.(Unsplash)
“Infertility in males can be defined as the inability to make a woman conceive after having unprotected intercourse for a year," said Dr. Kaberi Banerjee.(Unsplash)

The infertility expert further explained how age can affect fertility in men:

Sperm quality deteriorates with age:

Aging men also come across infertility problems, as with time the quality of sperm starts deteriorating. Men over 45 tend to have a low sperm count, which can make conception difficult. With that, the motility of sperm decreases. Age also contributes to the reduced percentage of sperm that are active and can move toward the egg.

Hormonal changes:

As men get older, they experience low sperm count, which leads to problems like hormonal changes. The testosterone levels gradually decline, which can directly affect sperm production. As men get older, they also see changes in estrogen and estradiol levels, further leading to libido and even erectile dysfunction. These hormonal changes can directly impact fertility. Also read | Struggling to conceive? This overlooked relationship problem might be to blame for your infertility

Know how age can affect fertility in men.(Unsplash)
Know how age can affect fertility in men.(Unsplash)

Risks of genetic disorder:

With growing age, there are many risk factors that can contribute to pregnancy. There have been cases where the sperm can pass down genetic mutations or conditions like autism, down syndrome, and even schizophrenia. Furthermore, there is a risk of DNA fragmentation, leading to miscarriage or poor embryo development causing congenital abnormalities. It has been noticed that the risk of these conditions increases with aging.

Takes longer to conceive:

In older dads, there has been a repetitive pattern of taking longer to conceive. This happens due to the combination of lower sperm count and low sperm mobility, due to which it often takes longer than expected to conceive. Also read | Reasons behind infertility issues in Indian couples

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On