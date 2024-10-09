According to health and fertility experts, Body Mass Index (BMI) has a direct impact on reproductive health and the ability to conceive, making it a crucial factor in women's fertility. BMI is a straightforward formula that accounts for a person's height and weight. Infertility alert: How your BMI or weight could be blocking your path to parenthood (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rupali Tambe, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF in Pune, shared, “Although a healthy reproductive system is frequently linked to a BMI within the normal range (18.5-24.9), women who are underweight or overweight might have difficulties becoming pregnant. For women who intend to become pregnant, knowing how BMI affects fertility is crucial since keeping a healthy BMI can improve the odds of conception.”

Underweight Women and Fertility

Dr Rupali Tambe explained, “A BMI below 18.5 is regarded as underweight. Hormonal imbalances frequently cause difficulty conceiving for women in this category. The production of vital reproductive hormones like estrogen, which is necessary for controlling the menstrual cycle and ovulation, might be interfered with by low body fat. The likelihood of ovulation and pregnancy is decreased when body fat levels are very low because estrogen production decreases. This might result in irregular periods or even amenorrhea, the full cessation of menstruation.”

Studies show that women who were underweight at any age (BMI of less than 18.5 kg/m2) had a significant, 30% increased risk of early menopause compared with lean or normal weight women.(Shutterstock)

She elaborated, “In addition, women who are underweight may not be getting enough nutrients, which might lower the quality of their eggs and raise the chance of miscarriage. Low BMI can also have an impact on the lining of the uterus, which reduces the likelihood that a fertilized egg will implant well. Gaining weight to reach a normal BMI can assist enhance the chances of conception and restore regular ovulation in women who are attempting to get pregnant.”

Overweight and Obese Women

On the other hand, a BMI of more than 25 is regarded as overweight and a BMI of more than 30 is categorised as obese. Dr Rupali Tambe revealed, “The overproduction of estrogen brought on by excess body fat might disrupt ovulation and the menstrual cycle. One of the most frequent reasons of infertility in overweight and obese women is this disorder, called anovulation. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that reduces egg quality and causes irregular or absent periods, is also more common in women with high BMIs. Additionally, obesity can impact insulin levels, resulting in insulin resistance, which further disrupts the balance of reproductive hormones and hinders ovulation.”

Dietary and lifestyle interventions are important for overweight and obese women before their pregnancy.(Photo by William Stitt on Unsplash)

She added, “Furthermore, women who are overweight may experience pregnancy-related issues such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, a higher risk of miscarriage, and birth abnormalities. Because of these reasons, it's critical that women with high BMIs reduce their weight before attempting to conceive. Research indicates that even a little weight loss of 5–10% will boost general reproductive health and restore ovulation, which will increase fertility. Women with advanced maternal age that is more than 30 years and not able to conceive should not waste too much time in weight loss as it can further deteriorate the quantity and quality of oocytes, in such cases an expert opinion from a fertility consultant and a programmed approach towards weight loss plus fertility will help them to achieve desired results.”

The Importance of a Healthy BMI for Assisted Reproduction

The BMI of women using in vitro fertilization (IVF) or other reproductive procedures may potentially have an impact. Dr Rupali Tambe pointed out, “Due to poor egg quality, decreased ovarian response to stimulation, and problems with implantation, women who are underweight or overweight may experience lower success rates with in vitro fertilization. Maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) enhances the chances of successful pregnancy by optimising egg quality, hormone equilibrium, and uterine receptivity.”

Asserting that a key component of women's fertility health is their BMI, Dr Rupali Tambe concluded, “Hormonal imbalances, irregular ovulation and other reproductive difficulties make conception difficult for both overweight and underweight women. Whether pregnancy occurs naturally or through fertility treatments, maintaining a healthy BMI through balanced diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle modifications can greatly enhance reproductive results and increase the odds of conception. In order to maintain their reproductive health and may ensure a more seamless transition to parenting, women who intend to become pregnant should aim for a BMI within the healthy range.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.