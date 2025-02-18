Struggling to conceive? This overlooked relationship problem might be to blame for your infertility

Intimacy issues refer to emotional or physical disconnects between partners that prevent them from forming a close bond. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sneha Sathe, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, revealed that these issues can stem from a variety of factors, including: Could your relationship be affecting your fertility? Here’s what you need to know!(Photo by Ron Lach)

Long working hours, financial worries and career demands can leave couples exhausted, reducing both emotional and physical intimacy. Hormonal imbalances – Changes in hormones due to stress, medical conditions, or lifestyle factors can lower libido and affect reproductive function.

Causes of unexplained infertility that you should be aware of.(Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

Poor communication, unresolved conflicts, or mismatched expectations about parenthood can create distance between partners. Digital distractions – Excessive screen time, social media, and technology can lead to emotional disconnection, making it harder for couples to prioritize their relationship.

How intimacy issues affect fertility

1. Increased stress and anxiety - Struggles with intimacy can be emotionally overwhelming, leading to chronic stress and anxiety. This, in turn, can disrupt the delicate balance of hormones such as cortisol, prolactin and gonadotropins, making conception more challenging.

Stress may not directly cause infertility but affects fertility. (Photo by Vera Arsic on Pexels)

2. Unhealthy coping mechanisms- Couples struggling with intimacy may turn to unhealthy habits as a way of dealing with stress. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor dietary choices can further impact fertility by reducing egg and sperm quality. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise can contribute to weight gain, which can further affect reproductive health.

3. Relationship struggles and miscommunication- A lack of communication about intimacy, expectations, and fertility concerns can lead to misunderstandings and emotional distance. This can create feelings of frustration, resentment, and sadness—emotions that have a further negative impact of intimacy thus creating a vicious cycle. A strained relationship can make it harder for couples to support each other through their fertility journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.