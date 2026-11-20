Many people skip breakfast to save time, eat fewer calories or manage their weight, and see little harm in it. However, the long gap between dinner and lunch can change how the body regulates blood glucose.

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This is particularly relevant for people with diabetes, prediabetes or insulin resistance, where the meal timing and composition can influence blood sugar levels, Dr Rahul Parashar, consultant endocrinologist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle.

“Blood glucose is regulated mainly by two hormones, insulin and glucagon,” he explained. “During the overnight fast, the liver releases stored glucose to keep the body going. If the fast continues into the morning, insulin sensitivity and hormone levels can change, affecting how the body handles the next meal. That is why a big lunch after a skipped breakfast may send blood sugar up more sharply in some people.”

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A healthy breakfast should have a mix of protein, fibres and healthy fats.

What studies reveal about skipping breakfast

{{^usCountry}} While explaining the phenomenon, Dr Parashar cites two studies. The first, published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism in December 2024, tested the effect of skipping breakfast in Asian Indian patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While explaining the phenomenon, Dr Parashar cites two studies. The first, published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism in December 2024, tested the effect of skipping breakfast in Asian Indian patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ten participants took part in a crossover design, so each person was monitored on days they had breakfast and on days they didn’t. On breakfast-skipping days, average peak glucose after lunch was significantly higher: 214.6 mg/dL, compared with 175.4 mg/dL on days they ate. Fasting glucose was also higher, at 133.5 mg/dL versus 110 mg/dL. The researchers attributed this to increased insulin resistance and a stronger glucagon response,” shared the physician.

The second study is a meta-analysis of six prospective studies, covering 96,175 participants and 4,935 cases of type 2 diabetes. It found that people who skipped breakfast had a 33 percent higher relative risk of developing the condition than regular breakfast eaters.

“These are observational findings, though, and they don’t prove that skipping breakfast directly causes diabetes,” pointed out the endocrinologist.

What should a healthy breakfast look like?

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In the words of Dr Parashar, “Having breakfast doesn’t mean eating a heavy meal or reaching for refined carbs and added sugar. A mix of protein, fibre and healthy fats helps glucose absorb more gradually and keeps energy steady. Vegetable poha with curd, eggs with wholegrain toast, dal chilla, or oats with nuts and seeds are all good options.”

The physician cautioned that people with diabetes who take insulin or certain glucose-lowering medicines should be especially careful about skipping meals, as it can raise the risk of hypoglycaemia.

“Meal timing is worth discussing with your doctor, particularly if you follow intermittent fasting or any other restrictive eating pattern,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.