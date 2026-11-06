ENT doctor explains how loud noise during Diwali can affect children’s ears, shares precautionary measures

During the festive season, everything gets louder than usual, with music blaring through speakers, firecrackers bursting and more traffic on the road. The resulting noise has an impact on many things, children’s ears being among them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Ophthalmologist cautions against eye emergencies during Diwali, shares first aid tips and mistakes to avoid

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to Dr Shrekha Padmakshan, ENT specialist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, children’s ears are not biologically more fragile. However, they are more exposed, less able to protect themselves, and have more to lose, she told HT Lifestyle.

Reasons for children being at higher risk

The doctor stated that the smaller ear canals of children can deliver a higher sound pressure at the eardrum than in adults. There are a few more reasons for them being more at risk from loud noises this season than adults, including:

Behaviour-wise: They stand closer, hold crackers, and are curious about the bang

Developing hearing: Even mild hearing loss can affect speech, language, and school performance

More years ahead: Noise damage is cumulative and permanent because human cochlear hair cells don't regenerate

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fireworks often create noise well above the safe limit.

How does loud noise affect the ears?

{{^usCountry}} During Diwali celebrations, noise from firecrackers often reaches 125-155 dB at close range, pointed out Dr Padmakshan. “Impulse sounds above about 140 dB can cause damage instantly, while the safe limit is about 85 dB for eight hours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Diwali celebrations, noise from firecrackers often reaches 125-155 dB at close range, pointed out Dr Padmakshan. “Impulse sounds above about 140 dB can cause damage instantly, while the safe limit is about 85 dB for eight hours.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The physician noted that possible injuries to children’s ears from loud noise include acoustic trauma (sensorineural hearing loss), tinnitus, eardrum perforation, and, in rare cases, ossicular damage.

There are a number of symptoms of serious ear damage. They include:

Ringing

Muffled hearing

Ear pain

A blocked feeling

Dizziness

Bleeding/discharge

“Blast injury from fireworks often comes with burns and eye injuries, so it is critical to perform a head-to-toe examination,” she added.

The danger is not just from festive celebrations, pointed out the physician. Children are exposed to various sources of loud noise every day. They include:

Headphones and earbuds used at high volume (a common, silent cause)

Loud toys (some exceed 100 dB), cinemas, concerts, weddings with DJs

Sound machines placed close to infants' cribs

Precautionary measures that parents can take

Distance: Watch fireworks from at least 10 meters away; avoid crowded, close-range displays Protection: Child-sized earmuffs (better than plugs for young kids). Cotton balls are not enough to protect the ears Children should neither light nor handle crackers. Community displays would be preferable, enjoyed from home Infants and toddlers: Keep them inside or at a distance from noise, with closed windows. Headphones: 60/60 rule (volume 60 percent, duration 60 minutes), with volume control features enabled Relaxation periods following any noisy experience Screening: Have hearing checked if the child has speech delay, frequent "what?" responses, or inattention.

When to get medical assistance?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Padmakshan suggested getting an ENT appointment on the same day that a child experiences pain, bleeding, discharge, or sudden hearing loss.

“Also get checked by a specialist if ringing or muffled hearing persists beyond a few hours. Sudden sensorineural loss is time-sensitive, as treatment works best within the first 24-72 hours,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Shrekha Padmakshan is an ENT specialist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.