Every second counts: A neurologist explains how a quick response to stroke can save lives and preserve brain function

A stroke is a medical emergency. Every minute without medical help can reduce a person’s chances of survival and recovery. Recognizing the warning signs and getting to a hospital quickly can help minimize brain damage, reduce disability, and improve long-term outcomes. Yet people lose valuable time by assuming sudden weakness or difficulty speaking is temporary, or by waiting for symptoms to stop. Without adequate oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to malfunction and die. The longer the brain is deprived of blood flow, the greater the risk of permanent damage.

Understanding different types of stroke

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There are two main types of stroke: ischaemic and hemorrhagic. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding in or around the brain. Although both are medical emergencies, their treatments differ. "Some patients with an ischaemic stroke may benefit from clot-dissolving medication or a procedure to remove the clot," neurologist Dr Guruprasad S Pujar at SS Narayana Health Super Specialty Center, Davangere, tells Health Shots.

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Hemorrhagic stroke may require careful blood pressure management, reversal of certain blood-thinning medications, or neurosurgical intervention, depending on the cause and severity. Therefore, identifying the type of stroke through urgent medical assessment and brain imaging is essential before treatment decisions are made.

Why does every minute count?

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Brain tissue, which makes up the brain and central nervous system, depends on a continuous supply of oxygen and glucose to function. When blood flow is interrupted, affected brain cells begin to lose function. If circulation is not restored or the underlying injury is not controlled early, irreversible damage can occur.

The effects depend on the brain area affected. A stroke may cause weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding language, vision problems, loss of balance, or, in severe cases, even loss of consciousness.

Timely treatment can limit injury and preserve brain function. However, recovery varies depending on the stroke's severity and location, the individual’s overall health, and how quickly medical care is provided.

Recognize the warning signs and act FAST

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{{^usCountry}} Stroke symptoms often appear suddenly. The FAST approach can help people recognize some of the most common warning signs: F – Face: One side of the face droops or becomes uneven when smiling. A – Arms: One arm becomes weak or leans/ drifts down when both arms are raised. S – Speech: Speech becomes slurred, unclear, or difficult to understand. T – Time: Time is of the essence, so seek emergency medical help immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stroke symptoms often appear suddenly. The FAST approach can help people recognize some of the most common warning signs: F – Face: One side of the face droops or becomes uneven when smiling. A – Arms: One arm becomes weak or leans/ drifts down when both arms are raised. S – Speech: Speech becomes slurred, unclear, or difficult to understand. T – Time: Time is of the essence, so seek emergency medical help immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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Sudden loss of vision, severe imbalance, difficulty walking, confusion, or numbness can also indicate a stroke. Not every patient experiences all the classic FAST symptoms.

If you suspect a stroke, call emergency services immediately. Do not wait to see whether the symptoms improve, and do not attempt to manage the situation with home remedies. Note the approximate time the symptoms began or when the person was last known to be well, as this information helps doctors choose suitable treatment options.

Modern treatments offer hope

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Advances in stroke care have made treatment possible for many patients who might previously have faced limited options. Eligible patients with an ischaemic stroke may receive intravenous thrombolysis, a medication that helps dissolve a blood clot. Clinicians generally consider this treatment within four and a half hours of symptom onset, subject to clinical assessment and contraindications.

Selected patients may benefit from mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure in which specialists use a catheter to remove a clot from a blocked brain artery. Depending on imaging findings and individual eligibility, this procedure can benefit certain patients up to 24 hours after they were last known to be well.

Such time windows are not guarantees of eligibility, and treatment decisions must be made by the stroke team attending to the stroke victims. Patients should never delay seeking care because they feel they missed a treatment window; urgent assessment can still offer important benefits and, in turn, affect treatment outcomes.

Prevention and recovery matter too

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Controlling blood pressure, managing diabetes and cholesterol, avoiding tobacco, maintaining physical activity and addressing heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation can greatly reduce stroke risk. After a stroke, rehabilitation involving physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy is usually prescribed to support recovery. Appropriate medication and follow-up care are also essential to reduce the risk of another stroke.

The message is simple: act immediately if you suspect a stroke. Recognizing the warning signs, calling for emergency medical help, and reaching an appropriately equipped hospital promptly can make a meaningful difference. When it comes to stroke, every minute matters because timely treatment can help save brain cells, preserve independence, and improve the possibility of recovery.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)