From high cholesterol to sleep apnoea: Health conditions you shouldn't ignore that may raise stroke risk

According to Dr Das, elevated blood pressure can be the main factor that can increase the chances of suffering from a stroke. The pressure within the blood vessels, if continuously high, can put stress on the vessel walls. Consequently, damage to the vessel can occur, leading to a rupture or an obstruction. As there is a possibility that a person can be completely symptomless even with high pressure, regular health screenings are recommended.

Strokes are almost always seen as unexpected events, occurring without notice. The truth is that there are common and usually overlooked health issues, such as diabetes and elevated blood pressure, that gradually develop to form risk factors for stroke. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deep Das, senior consultant and interventional neurologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, shared health conditions that increase the risk of stroke.

Diabetes A further health condition that contributes to the possibility of a stroke is the prevalence of diabetes. “Over a long period, high blood sugar can cause vessel walls to develop damage, and atherosclerosis can occur, leading to the deposition of fats in the blood vessels. Thus, circulation to the brain is inhibited, and a thrombus can occur,” said Dr Das.

High cholesterol According to Dr Das, in addition, those with diabetes are likely to have a combination of high blood pressure and unhealthy cholesterol levels. Thus, the total risk is significantly increased. It is necessary to treat high cholesterol seriously.

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) has the ability to cause blockages by plaque accumulation within the vessels. A blockage may form within the brain and cause a stroke. What concerns most physicians is the elevation of cholesterol that remains consistently elevated over a period of time.

Sedentary lifestyle This risk is compounded by the fact that patients with these conditions may be more likely to lead a sedentary lifestyle and have poor dietary choices. A range of factors, including smoking and excess weight, contribute to the overall health risks.

“The presence of some cardiovascular conditions can be particularly troublesome, such as atrial fibrillation, due to the risk of clots forming within the heart,” highlighted Dr Das. These clots may eventually move into the bloodstream, where they can travel to and become lodged in the brain.