Clinical researcher explains the effect of diabetes on foot health, lists 5 warning signs not to be ignored

Diabetes has become an increasingly common chronic condition in India, but one of its often-overlooked complications is the risk of serious foot problems. The situation can rapidly escalate, especially if the early warning signs are ignored, shared Arizona-based clinical researcher Dr Krishna Sai Penumarthi (PharmD) with HT Lifestyle.

Also Read | Doctor shares warning signs of vision loss you may be ignoring: From wavy lines to blurred faces

“What might seem like a small injury can turn into a serious wound, especially if nerve damage, poor circulation, or slow healing gets in the way of recovery,” noted the expert, adding that spotting these changes early and getting medical help right away can be crucial in avoiding long-term issues.

He went on to highlight five signs that need immediate attention, which are presented as follows.

1. Sensations like tingling, burning or numbness Penumarthi explained that persistent tingling, a burning discomfort, or a decrease in sensation in the feet could be a sign of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a form of nerve damage linked with diabetes.

“It may impair balance and make it hard to notice injuries while carrying out normal activities. It is important to have a medical evaluation, especially if the symptoms are new or getting worse,” he stated.

2. Cuts, blisters or sores that do not heal Small cuts and blisters can become serious when diabetes affects circulation, sensation or wound healing. Sores that persist, enlarge or show signs of infection need prompt medical assessment.

“Two patients with similar wounds can heal very differently. Circulation, infection, blood sugar control and the care they receive all play a role. That's why a wound that isn't healing as expected should never be ignored,” stated the expert.