According to Dr Jaya Sukul, choosing not to have children can offer individuals and couples greater flexibility in shaping their personal and professional lives. Some of the potential advantages include:

According to Dr Sukul, a life without children can be just as fulfilling as one with children, although the experiences, rewards and sacrifices may be different. "What's interesting is that the disadvantages aren't necessarily the opposite of the advantages. You can enjoy freedom and independence while occasionally feeling that you're missing a particular kind of family experience," she adds.

"Having children is a choice, not an inevitable next step in adulthood. Not having children is equally legitimate. You don't need to be 100% certain to make a decision. Fear, pressure, family expectations and biological clocks can distort your thinking. The goal isn't to find a perfect decision with zero regret. It's to make a decision that genuinely reflects your values and priorities," she explains.

Dr Jaya Sukul, clinical psychologist and founder of Headspace Healing, Noida, believes that parenthood should be a conscious decision rather than an inevitable step in adulthood.

But is choosing a life without children as straightforward as it sounds? And what are the emotional, social and practical aspects couples should consider before making this decision? HT Lifestyle reached out to mental health experts to understand the pros and cons of being childfree by choice. (Also read: Cancer without early warning signs: Oncologist lists silent cancers that may go undetected for years and symptoms to watch for )

Choosing not to have children is increasingly becoming a conscious lifestyle decision for many individuals and couples. While parenthood has traditionally been considered an expected milestone of adulthood, more people are questioning whether having children is necessary for a fulfilling life.

Cons of choosing a childfree life While a childfree lifestyle offers independence, it can also involve emotional and social adjustments. Dr Sukul highlights several aspects that individuals and couples should consider:

Missing certain parenting experiences: Some individuals may feel they have missed out on pregnancy, parenthood and watching a child grow.

Some individuals may feel they have missed out on pregnancy, parenthood and watching a child grow. Possible feelings of loneliness or regret: These emotions may arise at different stages of life, even when the decision was made consciously.

These emotions may arise at different stages of life, even when the decision was made consciously. Changing social connections: Friendships and social circles may evolve as peers enter parenthood and their priorities change.

Friendships and social circles may evolve as peers enter parenthood and their priorities change. Family and societal pressure: Repeated questions, unsolicited opinions and expectations from relatives can become emotionally exhausting.

Repeated questions, unsolicited opinions and expectations from relatives can become emotionally exhausting. Planning for later life: Couples may need to consciously build support networks for companionship, emotional well-being and practical care as they grow older.

Couples may need to consciously build support networks for companionship, emotional well-being and practical care as they grow older. Missing intergenerational experiences: Certain family experiences, such as becoming grandparents, may not be part of their lives.

Certain family experiences, such as becoming grandparents, may not be part of their lives. Differences between partners: One partner may reconsider their decision or develop a desire for children later, potentially creating conflict within the relationship. The emotional side of choosing to be childfree Dr Hamza Hussain, psychiatrist and head of the Department of Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, points out that the decision to remain childfree is deeply personal and often involves navigating external expectations.

"Choosing to not have children is a very personal decision. Couples must know that a childfree life brings its own emotional adjustments. From a psychologist's perspective, the biggest challenge is not the decision itself but how society reacts. Couples often get repeated questions from family, feel pressure to change their mind or hear comments that they might regret their choice. But this doesn't mean that having children should be based on what society or your family thinks or wants," he explains.

He further highlights that one of the biggest advantages of remaining childfree is the freedom to build a lifestyle around individual and shared priorities. "One big advantage is the freedom to build a life around priorities. That could mean career growth, travel, hobbies or spending time together. Childfree couples also enjoy flexibility in managing money and time," Dr Hussain says.

However, he cautions against assuming that a childfree lifestyle automatically guarantees a happier relationship or fewer responsibilities. "Being childfree does not automatically mean fewer responsibilities or a more satisfying relationship. Partners must deliberately build goals, emotional closeness and support systems for later life. It is also very important to revisit the decision at different stages of life without directly assuming that both partners will always feel the same," he adds.

The bottom line Choosing whether or not to have children is one of the most personal decisions an individual or couple can make. While a childfree lifestyle can offer greater independence, flexibility and opportunities for personal growth, it also requires emotional preparedness, mutual understanding and thoughtful long-term planning.

As the experts suggest, neither parenthood nor choosing to remain childfree should be driven by societal expectations. Ultimately, a fulfilling life is not defined by whether someone has children, but by whether they feel happy, secure and content with the life they have consciously chosen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.