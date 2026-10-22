Are you ready for parenthood? Fertility expert reveals insights about timing and fertility stagnation in relationships

Timing differences around parenthood can create emotional pressure in a relationship, making honest, respectful communication especially important. For some couples, the decision to have a baby comes naturally. For others, partners may be at different stages: one may feel ready to start a family while the other wants more time. Career plans, finances, personal goals, health concerns, or simply feeling emotionally unprepared can influence this decision. When fertility also becomes a consideration, the conversation can feel even more urgent. Preconception care and preparation for parenthood: Tips to optimise health for fertility and pregnancy (File Photo) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Why do couples feel differently? • Career and financial stability: They may want to feel more secure before taking on parenting responsibilities.

• Lifestyle changes: Giving up personal freedom, changing routines, and taking on new responsibilities can feel overwhelming.

• Health or fertility concerns: Previous health issues or worries about fertility may influence how a person approaches the decision.

• Relationship concerns: One partner may feel that certain aspects of the relationship need more attention before having a child.

Understanding the reason behind the hesitation is often more useful than repeatedly asking, “When will you be ready?”

Start with a conversation, not a deadline Ideally, have the discussion when both partners are calm and have enough time to talk. Instead of trying to convince the other person, each partner should explain what they want and why, or “What are you worried about?”

Consider fertility without creating fear Age and fertility can be relevant, particularly when a couple is planning to delay pregnancy. However, fertility varies considerably from person to person. "Couples with reproductive health concerns can speak to a gynecologist or fertility specialist to understand their options based on their personal circumstances," Dr Anuranjita Pallavi, Senior Consultant, Reproductive Medicine & IVF, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. A fertility consultation should provide information, not pressure one partner into having a baby before they feel ready.

Find a way forward together This could include financial planning, completing health check-ups, addressing relationship concerns, or making career arrangements. If conversations repeatedly end in conflict, couples counseling can provide a neutral space to understand each other’s expectations and concerns. One partner’s urgency shouldn't automatically override the other’s concerns, but neither should hesitation be dismissed. When fertility is part of the conversation, getting accurate medical information can help replace assumptions and anxiety with clarity.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)