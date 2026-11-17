November 17 highlights self-worth, emotional healing, and the importance of directing your energy toward what truly matters. Some signs may need to confront insecurity or release unrealistic expectations, while others could find themselves reflecting on grief, faith, or the value of genuine connections. The day also encourages a balanced approach to responsibilities, personal needs, and relationships. Whether you are navigating uncertainty or seeking a renewed sense of purpose, patience, gratitude, and self-awareness may help you move forward with greater clarity.

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra Insecurity may make you question your abilities or compare your journey with someone else's. Gratitude can help you reconnect with your strengths and recognize how far you have come. Instead of focusing on what you lack, acknowledge the qualities and support already present in your life.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel, breathe deeply, and name three things you appreciate about yourself.

What to eat or drink: Warm oats with almonds, seasonal fruit, and ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Citrine encourages confidence and a positive outlook.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Third Eye Chakra Abundance and perception encourage you to recognize opportunities that may have been overlooked. Your mindset can influence how you experience what is available to you. Look beyond immediate limitations, trust your observations, and remain open to receiving support and prosperity.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit comfortably, place your feet on the floor, and visualize green light around your heart. Repeat, “I recognize opportunities and welcome abundance.”

What to eat or drink: Seasonal vegetable stew, roasted carrots, and warm cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine supports prosperity and a balanced perspective.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Root Chakra Confusion may arise when too many thoughts or opinions compete for your attention. Avoid making rushed decisions simply to escape uncertainty. Step back, gather the facts, and allow your intuition and reasoning to work together.

Chakra balancing practice: Practice alternate nostril breathing for five minutes, bringing your attention gently back to the present.

What to eat or drink: Warm lentil soup, walnuts, and tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz encourages mental clarity and focus.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self-worth is your central theme. Do not allow external approval, relationships, or temporary setbacks to determine how you see yourself. Recognize your value and make choices that reflect the respect and care you deserve.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and chant “RAM” gently. Repeat, “I am worthy, capable, and enough.”

What to eat or drink: Roasted sweet potatoes, pumpkin soup, and warm turmeric milk.

Crystal remedy: Tiger’s Eye encourages confidence and inner strength.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra , Heart Chakra , and Solar Plexus Chakra Balance asks you to consider where your energy is going. You may need to create a healthier rhythm between responsibilities and rest, or between your own needs and those of others. Avoid extremes and choose what supports lasting harmony.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and practice slow, steady breathing. With each exhale, release tension and return to a sense of balance.

What to eat or drink: Seasonal greens, vegetable khichdi, and warm cumin water.

Crystal remedy: Jade encourages harmony and emotional balance.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Root Chakra Despondence may make it difficult to see the positive possibilities around you. Be gentle with yourself instead of expecting constant productivity or happiness. Take small steps toward activities that restore your energy, and reach out for support if you need it.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and take ten slow breaths. Repeat, “I deserve patience, care, and support.”

What to eat or drink: Warm vegetable soup, roasted beetroot, and chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone encourages optimism and renewed confidence.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Grief may bring memories or emotions that need your attention. Allow yourself to acknowledge what you have lost without judging how long healing takes. You can honor the past while gradually making room for new experiences.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and chant “YAM” softly. Breathe gently and allow your feelings to settle without forcing them away.

What to eat or drink: Warm apple porridge, walnuts, and cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz supports self-compassion and emotional healing.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Solar Plexus Chakra Dissipating energy may point to scattered attention, fading motivation, or habits that are draining your focus. Notice where your energy is being spent and bring it back to what genuinely matters. Simplifying your priorities can help you feel more grounded.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand with both feet firmly on the floor. Take ten deep breaths and visualize your energy becoming centered and stable.

What to eat or drink: Lentil khichdi, roasted root vegetables, and warm ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Hematite supports grounding and steadiness.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra and Heart Chakra Prayer and joy remind you to reconnect with hope and the simple experiences that make life meaningful. Whether through spiritual reflection, gratitude, or time with loved ones, allow yourself to experience happiness without waiting for everything to be perfect.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend a few minutes in prayer or meditation. Place a hand over your heart and focus on one thing that brings you genuine joy.

What to eat or drink: Warm saffron milk, roasted sweet potatoes, and seasonal fruit.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst supports spiritual connection and peaceful reflection.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Throat Chakra Impartiality encourages you to look at situations without allowing personal bias or strong emotions to cloud your judgment. Listen to different perspectives and give yourself time to understand the facts before reaching a conclusion.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and chant “OM” gently. Reflect on a current situation from more than one perspective.

What to eat or drink: Vegetable soup, whole grains, and warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports wisdom, honest communication, and clear judgment.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra and Heart Chakra Perfection may be creating unnecessary pressure. Remember that growth does not require everything to be flawless. Allow yourself to learn through mistakes, celebrate progress, and avoid setting standards that leave no room for being human.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands above your navel and repeat, “I accept myself as I grow. Progress is enough.”

What to eat or drink: Saag, roasted pumpkin, and warm ginger-lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Peridot encourages self-acceptance and positive growth.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra and Crown Chakra Service and faith encourage you to help others from a place of compassion while trusting your own spiritual path. Your kindness can make a difference, but remember that healthy service includes boundaries and care for yourself too.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your heart, take slow breaths, and repeat, “I serve with compassion and trust the journey.”

What to eat or drink: Seasonal vegetable stew, warm oats, and saffron milk.

Crystal remedy: Selenite supports peaceful reflection and spiritual connection.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)