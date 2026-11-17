Annual health check-ups are often viewed as a routine part of preventive healthcare. However, the need for regular health assessments varies from person to person, depending on age, medical history, lifestyle and individual risk factors, Dr Ravi Kesri, consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle.

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“While preventive screenings play an important role in identifying potential health concerns early, undergoing comprehensive tests every year may not be necessary for everyone,” he stated.

The physician explained that a general health check-up is mainly meant to evaluate an individual's health status and identify any underlying risks and diseases that may go unnoticed in their initial stages.

Several conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, gradually develop but can remain undetected for several years until they advance significantly.

Who should consider regular health check-ups? According to Dr Kesri, health check-ups should be conducted at a frequency determined by personal health needs.

“Adults above the age of 35 years may require more frequent health check-ups, especially those who lead relatively inactive lives, have poor eating habits or are genetically predisposed to certain diseases,” he stated. “The same applies to individuals with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid diseases or heart disease.”