Doctor explains annual health check-ups: Age group that actually needs them and what they should include
Regular health checkups are important for everyone, but some need it more frequently than others, shares Dr Ravi Kesri.
Annual health check-ups are often viewed as a routine part of preventive healthcare. However, the need for regular health assessments varies from person to person, depending on age, medical history, lifestyle and individual risk factors, Dr Ravi Kesri, consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle.
Also Read | Doctor explains how air pollution affects immunity, shares steps to protect the body’s defence mechanism
“While preventive screenings play an important role in identifying potential health concerns early, undergoing comprehensive tests every year may not be necessary for everyone,” he stated.
The physician explained that a general health check-up is mainly meant to evaluate an individual's health status and identify any underlying risks and diseases that may go unnoticed in their initial stages.
Several conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, gradually develop but can remain undetected for several years until they advance significantly.
Who should consider regular health check-ups?
According to Dr Kesri, health check-ups should be conducted at a frequency determined by personal health needs.
“Adults above the age of 35 years may require more frequent health check-ups, especially those who lead relatively inactive lives, have poor eating habits or are genetically predisposed to certain diseases,” he stated. “The same applies to individuals with chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid diseases or heart disease.”
Annual health packages may not be necessary for younger individuals who are otherwise in good health. However, the physician highlighted that periodic visits are essential for monitoring lifestyle practices, immunisations, mental health and any other health issues.
“Individuals who smoke, drink, experience constant stress or have obesity may require more attention as well,” he added.
What should a health check-up include?
As per Dr Kesri, a meaningful health assessment should begin with a detailed consultation covering medical history, family history, lifestyle patterns and existing symptoms. Basic evaluations may include blood pressure, body mass index and other relevant physical examinations.
“Depending on age and individual risk factors, recommended tests may include blood glucose or HbA1c testing, a lipid profile, a complete blood count, and kidney and liver function tests. Additional assessments, such as thyroid testing, vitamin levels or cardiac checkups, should be recommended only when clinically indicated,” he stated.
Preventive screenings are equally important. “Age- and risk-appropriate cancer screenings, eye examinations, dental assessments and recommended vaccinations should form part of a broader preventive healthcare approach,” noted the physician, adding, “Mental health screening should also not be overlooked.”
More tests do not assure better health
In the words of Dr Kesri, “One of the most common misconceptions about preventive healthcare is that undergoing more tests will result in better health. However, unnecessary tests sometimes may lead to false positives, cause anxiety and incur unnecessary costs.”
The physician explained that a good annual health examination is not determined by the number of tests, but by how well it addresses an individual's specific health needs.
“In preventive healthcare, it is critical to make informed decisions, identify real risks and make sustainable changes to one's lifestyle. Regular consultations, proper nutrition, exercise, adequate rest and medical advice are important for maintaining good health,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.