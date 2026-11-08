Feeling hungrier in winter: Doctor shares 5 ways seasonal eating habits may affect your cholesterol levels

From gajar ka halwa to aloo paratha, cravings seem to grow during the winter season. You may find yourself reaching for food more often, whether it is an extra helping at lunch or a fried snack with your evening tea. Snacking feels cosier as temperatures drop, and favourite comfort food becomes harder to resist.

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But is it really a lack of willpower, or could the winter season have something to do with your increased appetite? Before blaming yourself for reaching for another helping, it is worth considering how the seasonal changes may be affecting your routine and subsequently shaping eating habits.

We asked an expert whether eating habits are influenced by winter. Dr Rashmi Talwar, AVP, lab head and head of genetics at Agilus Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle how winter eating habits can influence cholesterol levels and what you can do to enjoy seasonal favourites and also keep your health in mind. She said, “Shorter days, changes in daily routines and spending more time indoors can also influence eating habits.”

Even when the days are shorter, eating more can still affect your cholesterol levels. Dr Talwar noted that shorter days and changes in daily routine make you eat more, especially heavier meals, which are high in saturated fat and may raise LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol over time.

Five ways winter habits can affect your cholesterol Here are the five habits you need to need to watch out for, as per the expert: