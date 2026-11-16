Early signs of diabetes: Expert flags 5 symptoms of metabolic dysfunction to watch out for

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder, and before it is diagnosed, it shows signs through some subtle signs which are easy to miss. If it is diagnosed at the right time, at an early stage, with some intervention, from diet to weight loss, chances of remission are present.

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Identifying the signs is essential. A nutrition science expert helped highlight which bodily signs require closer attention. Roshni Sanghvi, holistic nutritionist and functional health expert at Clinic Living Plus, elaborated on the first indicators of the metabolic disorder.

Describing why early intervention is essential, she said, “Improving your metabolic health doesn't honestly demand much of your time. We often wait for our health to become so bad that it forces us to go to extreme diets to balance the pendulum back. However, when you start seeing the first signs from your body, moving a little more and eating a little less is enough to start seeing the needle move.”

From the nutrition science perspective, changes in diet and improving physical activity may help with metabolic health.

Moreover, diabetes risk reduction begins quite simply. The expert reminded that even if you walk for 20 minutes after meals, or add more green vegetables and whole fruits, your blood sugar levels can be managed.

Here are the common signs which need to be monitored:

Pigmentation or darkening around skin folds The first indication from the expert is to check for darkening around the neck region or even underarms. She described it as a condition called acanthosis nigricans. The texture is a bit velvety or thick in certain regions. Often it is ignored, because most think it is because of regular sun exposure or try facials. But, Roshni alerted it is a sign to work on metabolic health.

Frequent urination You may think frequent urination has to do with drinking a lot of water, but it can also indicate high levels of blood sugar.

Roshni said, “Diabetes is nothing but elevated levels of glucose (sugar) in your bloodstream. Now the body identifies this as a threat, as elevated sugar levels can lead to blood vessel degeneration or even cause restricted blood flow to the heart. Thus, the body simply tries to get rid of these sugars through urine, leading to multiple trips to the bathroom.”

Unexplained weight loss Yoru lifestyle is same, you are not on any drastic diet or aggresively exercising, but still if you are unexplicably losing a lot of weight, then it is worth considering why. The dietician noted, “The root- cause could be something called insulin resistance and borderline diabetes. Testing your HbA1c levels and taking proactive steps earlier can help.”

Skin tags (acrochordons) If you get a lot of skin tags, do not dismiss them as dermatological problem, when in reality it is a metabolic issue. “Friction in skin tissue and high insulin levels, which also act as growth hormones, lead to multiple skin tags, particularly in the neck and eyelid region,” the dietician added.

Energy crashes If you frequently feel low, then you need to be cautious, as it may mean inability of the body to store sugars properly. This is why, the dietician sttaed, you exprience afternoon slumber with brain fog.

Sharing which diet works, she further added, “A low fat plant forward diet is the best approach towards diabetes management without having to worry about calorie counting or portion control too much. Aim to eat minimally processed foods and eat till you are only about 80% full.” The dietician also recommended various herbs like giloy, cinnamon, fenugreek, that can further help restore pancreatic function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.