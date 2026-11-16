DJ Khaled talks about shedding 34 kg in one year, reveals what triggered his weight loss journey and the habits that helped

DJ Khaled has undergone a remarkable weight-loss transformation. He opened up about his impressive journey, revealing how a combination of medical support, lifestyle changes, and a newfound love for golf helped him lose 75 pounds (34 kg) over the past year.

The 50-year-old Grammy-winning DJ and music producer opened up about his transformation in an interview with People, discussing his decision to use the GLP-1 medication Wegovy after struggling to achieve his desired results through diet and exercise. (Also read: Skipping dinner, avoiding rice and relying on cardio? Weight management expert busts weight loss myths Indians believe )

What motivated DJ Khaled to lose weight? For Khaled, the decision to prioritise his health was strongly connected to his family, particularly his two sons. He explained that although he was already motivated to exercise and improve his eating habits, he eventually realised he needed additional medical support.

His motivation became even stronger following an uncomfortable experience during a concert in October 2025. During one part of his performance, Khaled traditionally gets down on his knees to express gratitude. However, on this occasion, he struggled to get back up.

The experience became a wake-up call. The incident prompted concern among his friends, who also noticed that he was breathing heavily.

"One of my friends was coming to me like, 'Yo, you were breathing hard.' Then, ten minutes later, somebody else told me the same thing," he explained.

He eventually realised that it was time to make a change. "I said, alright, hold up … I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can't have this," Khaled recalled.