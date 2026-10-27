Doctor shares warning signs of vision loss you may be ignoring: From wavy lines to blurred faces

October is observed as Blindness Awareness Month, aimed at raising awareness about the various causes of vision loss and the importance of timely eye examinations.

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Blindness is usually associated with complete darkness, but changes linked to vision loss can be more subtle. Because these changes may seem like signs that your glasses prescription needs updating, many people do not take them seriously, which is precisely the problem. Dr Vikas Jain, group chief operating officer at ASG Hospital Limited, shared with us how vision loss can manifest and which signs should not be ignored.

Does blindness always mean complete darkness? People tend to think blindness means suddenly losing sight and seeing complete darkness. In reality, vision loss can develop differently from person to person, with no single pattern of progression.

The doctor described, “Vision loss begins quietly and rarely looks the same from one person to the next. Some people lose their side or peripheral vision first; some lose clarity at the centre, and some notice nothing at all until the damage has advanced. That is exactly what makes it so easy to miss.”

What are the different vision loss issues? The signs of vision loss depend on which part of the eye is affected. Some affect the side vision, some make it hard to see what is in front of you.

Describing how glaucoma shows up, Dr Jain said, “In glaucoma, peripheral vision narrows slowly, and the brain fills in the gaps, so people often don't realise anything is wrong. They may find themselves bumping into doorframes or missing a step and put it down to carelessness.”

But not every eye condition has observable changes. The doctor pointed out that in diabetic eye disease, vision can seem normal for years, despite blood vessels of the retina being affected by the disease.