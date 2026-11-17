In an era where AI can generate a 12-week fitness programme in seconds, complete with sets, repetitions, rest periods and progression plans, it is tempting to believe that technology can replace the expertise of a personal trainer. But is a generic AI-generated workout programme really enough to ensure safe and effective training?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), explains why AI-generated fitness plans should be treated as a starting point rather than a substitute for professional guidance. (Also read: Neurologist explains the science behind sugar cravings and how mental fatigue, stress and sleep affect your appetite )

Why is a personal trainer still important in the age of AI? According to Sumit, AI may be able to generate a comprehensive workout schedule, but a qualified trainer offers much more than a spreadsheet of exercises.

“During your first session, an experienced trainer observes your squatting movement, lifting patterns, posture and breathing. They may notice movement limitations or imbalances that you might not even recognise yourself. They will also ask about previous injuries, recurring discomfort and your training history. An AI model will only base its programme on the information you provide, and most people do not share enough details,” he says.

What are the risks of following generic AI-generated workout programmes? Sumit points out that one of the biggest limitations of AI-generated fitness plans is their inability to account for every individual's physical history and requirements.

According to him, one of the most common reasons people struggle with training is relying on generic programmes or poorly framed prompts. “If you are programming based only on age, weight and fitness goals, you may overlook previous injuries such as ACL repair, disc irritation, hypermobility or even a sedentary lifestyle involving 10 hours of sitting,” he says.

"Recommending deep barbell back squats and overhead presses without understanding someone's physical capabilities and limitations is taking a gamble with their joints. Exercise selection should always consider an individual's movement ability, training experience and physical limitations,” he explains.