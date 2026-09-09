Does exercising at the same time every day really matter? Fitness expert explains how workout timings affectyour result
A fitness expert breaks down whether working out at the same time every day helps you get better results.
For decades, scientists have argued about what the optimal time is for workouts in order to obtain the best results. However, the main point has always been that it is necessary to work out regularly and not try to overtrain. Still, there are workouts that appear to be better than others. Though a person may workout at any time with a balanced diet and enough rest to spare, they may derive additional benefits from working out at the same time every day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), revealed how working out at the same time impacts your health.
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Should you exercise at the same time every day?
Sumit highlighted that people should know that their internal biological clock plays an important role in their health and fitness journey. This is because the body has a natural circadian rhythm. According to Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, the body’s peak performance is recorded between late afternoon and evening.
For now, based on the given information, it would be wise to work out at the suggested times because the body will be able to perform the exercises at its best. On the other hand, those preferring to work out in the morning have better chances of keeping a strict regime. Thus, morning workouts are suggested to those willing to stay fit and lose weight.
What matters?
“The most important aspect of working out, according to researchers, is being able to stick to a schedule, and not necessarily working out at the so-called perfect time,” said Sumit. A study published in Obesity and conducted in 2023 revealed that people who worked out at the same time every day were more likely to achieve the weekly goal of moderate to intense workouts. The study also discovered that exercising in the morning was beneficial for sticking to workouts as compared to other times of the day.
What is the best time to work out?
The most optimal time for working out is different for everyone. Busy people may find it more convenient to work out in the morning, whereas others may find it more productive to exercise in the evenings. In addition, people with diabetes or high blood pressure should talk to their doctors about the best time for working out and what precautions to take.
Therefore, the best time of day for working out is any time as long as it is maintained as a fixture in the person’s schedule. People who are serious about their fitness goals must understand that the time they choose for working out is less important than the fact that they are working out.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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