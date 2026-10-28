From quick weekday dinners to elaborate gatherings, here’s how to choose serveware that fits your lifestyle
Planning to upgrade your dining table this Diwali? Here’s a quick guide to pick serveware that balances durability, design, and functionality.
There’s something about serving food in a beautiful bowl that makes even the simplest meal feel special. A bowl of chips when friends drop by, fresh fruit after lunch, or a dessert served at the end of dinner- sometimes, it’s the little things on the table that make a difference.
But buying serveware can be tricky. We often end up with pieces that look lovely in a store but rarely make it out of the cupboard. The trick is to choose things you’ll actually use, whether you’re having guests over or simply putting together a meal for yourself. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Maria Kuriakose, founder of Thenga Coco, shared a quick guide to picking the serveware that transitions from everyday meals to hosting.
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Choose pieces that work harder
Before buying anything, think about how you eat and entertain. According to Kuriakose, a good serving bowl should be useful for more than one occasion. It could hold nuts during a movie night, a salad at lunch, or snacks when friends come over. Simple shapes and versatile designs are usually a better investment than pieces meant for a single purpose. It also helps to have a mix of textures on the table.
“Ceramic plates, glassware, and wooden accents can work well together without everything having to match perfectly. Sometimes, an unusual serving bowl is all you need to make an otherwise simple table more interesting,” said Kuriakose.
Give natural materials a chance
If you’re tired of seeing the same ceramic and glass options everywhere, coconut-shell serveware is worth a look. It has a distinct, earthy appearance that feels equally at home on a casual breakfast table or at a small dinner gathering.
Buy for your everyday life, not just special occasions
According to Kuriakose, the best serveware isn’t necessarily the most expensive or elaborate. It’s what you reach for again and again. Before buying, check whether the pieces are easy to handle, how they should be cleaned, and whether they suit the food you intend to serve.
Start with two or three pieces you genuinely love
Choose something that works with what you already own, and don’t be afraid to try a material you haven’t considered before. “After all, a beautifully set table shouldn’t be reserved for guests. Your everyday meals deserve a little thought, too,” said Kuriakose.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More