Nutritionist shares how to make protein-loaded creamy spicy ramen bowl in just 15 minutes
Simrun Chopra's spicy ramen bowl recipe can have up to about 41g of protein and just about 535 calories, making it a filling yet indulgent meal.
The craving for a spicy bowl of ramen can hit anyone at any time, but making it healthy and part of a regular diet is what most of us find challenging. However, nutritionist and health coach Simrun Chopra has a solution - her protein-loaded, creamy spicy ramen bowl that is comforting and easy to make.
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Simrun shared the recipe with HT Lifestyle, noting that it requires prep time of just five minutes and cooking time of only about 10 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
- 1 pack high-protein noodles or konjac noodles
- 120 g chicken breast, thinly sliced, or tofu for a vegetarian version
- 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- 1½ tbsp gochujang paste (Korean chilli paste)
- 1 tsp light soy sauce
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced
- 1 small bunch bok choy
- Salt to taste
Method of preparation
- Prepare the vegetables: Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the mushrooms until tender. Drain and set aside. Blanch the bok choy separately or lightly stir-fry it until just tender.
- Make the broth: In a saucepan, heat the coconut milk over a low flame. Add the gochujang paste and cook for two to three minutes, stirring until well combined.
- Add the stock: Pour in the broth and bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Add the thinly sliced chicken and simmer until completely cooked through. For the vegetarian version, add the tofu towards the end of cooking so it retains its texture.
- Cook the noodles: Add the high-protein noodles and cook according to the instructions on the packet. Stir in the light soy sauce and adjust the salt to taste.
- Assemble the bowl: Transfer the noodles and broth to a serving bowl. Top with the cooked mushrooms and bok choy, and serve hot.
For a lighter version
Replace the high-protein noodles with konjac noodles. Drain and rinse them thoroughly according to the packet instructions, then add them to the prepared broth and serve with the protein and vegetables.
As a tip, Simrun stated, Keep the broth slightly thinner than you would like it when serving, as the noodles absorb liquid. If using tofu, add it towards the end of cooking to prevent it from breaking apart.”
Nutritional information
The high-protein noodle version provides approximately 535 calories and 41 g of protein, while the konjac noodle version provides approximately 300 calories and 30 g of protein per serving. Actual values will vary depending on the noodle brand, protein source and broth used, noted the nutritionist.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Simrun Chopra is a Bangalore-based nutritionist, health coach and the founder of Nurrish, a deep-health nutrition and fitness platform focused on helping women build sustainable, healthier lifestyles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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