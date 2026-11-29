Grey hair is widely regarded as a normal sign of ageing, even though it is becoming increasingly common for individuals to experience it prematurely. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ explores why our hair turns grey, what brings about the transformation early, and what can be done about it.

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What does hair turn grey?

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According to the Cleveland Clinic website, hair gets its dark colour from the pigment called melanin, which is also responsible for the colour of our skin and eyes. The more melanin one has in their hair, the darker it is.

Grey or white hair comes from having little or no melanin. This happens because the cells in the hair follicles that produce melanin (melanocytes) start to produce less as one ages.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from ageing, there are other conditions that can affect the functioning of melanocytes. They include: Alopecia areata

Certain medications, like cancer treatments, oral retinoids, antimalarial medications and epilepsy medications

Congenital conditions like albinism, Waardenburg syndrome, piebaldism or tuberous sclerosis

Halo nevus, a type of mole with a ring of lighter skin around it

Vitiligo

Vitamin deficiencies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from ageing, there are other conditions that can affect the functioning of melanocytes. They include: Alopecia areata

Certain medications, like cancer treatments, oral retinoids, antimalarial medications and epilepsy medications

Congenital conditions like albinism, Waardenburg syndrome, piebaldism or tuberous sclerosis

Halo nevus, a type of mole with a ring of lighter skin around it

Vitiligo

Vitamin deficiencies {{/usCountry}}

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The hair turns grey with age due to lack of melanin.

Causes for premature greying of hair

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Dr Joyce Park, a dermatologist and beauty advisor trained at Stanford and NYU, took to Instagram in October 2025 and shared a list of reasons why an individual can experience premature greying of their hair in their 20s and 30s. They include the following:

Genetics: “The biggest factor is genetics. If your parents went grey early, chances are you might too,” shared Dr Park.

Oxidative stress: Daily habits such as smoking, chronic stress, exposure to pollution, and harmful UV rays can all accelerate premature greying by increasing oxidative stress in the body.

Nutrient deficiency: “Low levels of vitamin B12, D, iron, copper, or zinc can actually speed things up,” shared Dr Park.

Medical conditions: Conditions like thyroid disorders and autoimmune diseases

How to prevent premature greying of hair

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In September 2025, Dr Anil KV Minz, senior dermatologist at Genesis Skin and Hair Clinic, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle some easy steps to slow premature greying of hair. They are listed as follows:

Stop smoking, as smoking and vaping accelerate oxidative stress and reduce melanin production.

Have a protein-rich and balanced diet. Consider adding foods like fish, eggs or dairy products for B12 and leafy greens like spinach, kale or legumes like chickpeas for folate in your diet.

Oxidative stress from free radicals can damage hair follicles. Increase intake of berries, nuts and dark chocolate, as these are rich in antioxidants that help protect hair

Chronic stress accelerates ageing, including grey hair. So focus on seven to nine hours of quality sleep daily to minimise stress. You can also exercise or do yoga daily to reduce stress.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.