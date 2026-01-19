Edit Profile
    Face serums for a natural glow at unmissable discounts in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best deals

    Give your skin a glow from within with these face serums available at amazing discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026. 

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 1:04 PM IST
    By Shweta Pandey
    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Minimalist Skin Brightening Vitamin C 16% Face Serum for All Skin TypeView Details...

    ₹569

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright 8% [Melasyl + Niacinamide] Face Serum for Brightening Dark Spots 30mlView Details...

    ₹426

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum with Rice Water | Provides Clear, Glowing & Brightening Skin | for Acne Prone, Combination, Oily & Sensitive Skin | Oil Control & Anti Acne Face Serum for Women & Men | 15mlView Details...

    ₹301

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Deconstruct Brightening Serum with 10% Niacinamide Serum with 0.3% Alpha Arbutin | Brightens skin, treats dullness, reduces tan | Lightweight, non-irritating & beginner-friendly formula|30mlView Details...

    ₹559

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Serum, Hydrating and Plumping, Fast Efficacy Formula, Replumps Skin in 1H, Reduces Fine Lines, With 1.5% Micro-Epidermic Hyaluronic Acid, Validated by Dermatologists, 15mlView Details...

    ₹327

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...

    Does your skin often look tired and dull? Do you feel your skin is losing its natural glow? Face serums can come to your rescue with their anti-ageing benefits like skin tightening, hydration and brightening. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of face serums, and you can make your picks as per your skin concerns.

    Get up to 50% off on face serums during Amazon Republic Day Sale
    Get up to 50% off on face serums during Amazon Republic Day Sale

    For your reference, we have curated a list of the top face serums for different skin concerns, and ones that are available at up to 50% off. These face serums have been carefully handpicked based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon India.

    Top-rated face serums

    Brightening face serum

    Brightening face serums help fade dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness by boosting skin radiance and clarity. Some of the key ingredients in a brightening face serum include niacinamide, vitamin C, or liquorice extract, which reduce hyperpigmentation and give a brightening effect to your skin. These face serums are suitable for those seeking a vibrant, refreshed look.

    Hydrating face serum

    Hydrating serums deliver deep moisture to dry and under-nourished skin using potent humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. They attract and lock in water, plumping fine lines and restoring suppleness without heaviness. These serums smooth rough patches, enhance comfort, and prepare skin to better absorb subsequent skincare products. These face serums are ideal for those with dehydrated skin.

    Anti-ageing face serum

    Anti-ageing serums target signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, and dullness with potent actives such as retinol, peptides, and antioxidants. They stimulate collagen production, improve firmness, and boost cell renewal. Antioxidants fight free-radical damage from UV and pollution. These face serums enhance elasticity and help maintain a lifted, more youthful look.

    Vitamin C face serum

    Vitamin C serums brighten complexion and defend skin against environmental damage with powerful antioxidant action. They inhibit melanin production to fade dark spots, reduce hyperpigmentation, even out tone, and smooth fine lines. These face serums are suitable for dull, uneven, or sun-exposed skin seeking brighter radiance and protection.

    Exfoliating face serum

    Exfoliating serums use alpha or beta hydroxy acids (like glycolic, lactic, or salicylic acid) to dissolve dead skin cells and unclog pores. They refine skin's texture, smooth roughness, minimise breakouts, help reduce congestion, blackheads, and dullness, revealing clearer, brighter skin. These face serums are ideal for acne-prone, or dull skin, but should be used with SPF due to increased sun sensitivity.

    FAQ for face serums
    Serums have a thinner consistency and deliver active ingredients deep into the skin, while moisturisers help seal in hydration and protect the skin barrier. For best results, use a serum before applying moisturiser.
    Face serums are suitable for all skin types—dry, oily, combination, and sensitive. The key is choosing a serum formulated for your specific skin concern.
    Dry skin: Look for hyaluronic acid or ceramides Oily/acne-prone skin: Choose niacinamide or salicylic acid Dull or uneven skin tone: Vitamin C or alpha arbutin works well Anti-aging: Retinol or peptides are effective options
    Most serums can be used once or twice daily. Follow the instructions on the product label, as some active ingredients (like retinol) are best used at night.
    Apply serum after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizer and sunscreen. This helps the active ingredients absorb more effectively.
    Yes, but avoid mixing strong active ingredients unless recommended. You can layer compatible serums or alternate them between morning and night routines.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

