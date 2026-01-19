Face serums for a natural glow at unmissable discounts in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best deals

Does your skin often look tired and dull? Do you feel your skin is losing its natural glow? Face serums can come to your rescue with their anti-ageing benefits like skin tightening, hydration and brightening. The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of face serums, and you can make your picks as per your skin concerns. Get up to 50% off on face serums during Amazon Republic Day Sale

For your reference, we have curated a list of the top face serums for different skin concerns, and ones that are available at up to 50% off. These face serums have been carefully handpicked based on user reviews and ratings on Amazon India.

Top-rated face serums Brightening face serum

Brightening face serums help fade dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness by boosting skin radiance and clarity. Some of the key ingredients in a brightening face serum include niacinamide, vitamin C, or liquorice extract, which reduce hyperpigmentation and give a brightening effect to your skin. These face serums are suitable for those seeking a vibrant, refreshed look.