Fat-burning workouts for summer: 5 fun-filled exercises to shed extra flab in hot weather

Whether you are a weekend warrior or a daily devotee, prioritising exercise is crucial for maintaining physical health and overall well-being. Working out in summer can be more effective as you lose calories more rapidly, but one must watch out for symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration and avoid overheating their bodies. Considering summer workouts can be uncomfortable in hot temperatures, one must go for cooler hours during the day and exercises that are fun to do. (Also read | Yoga for sustainable weight loss: 10 best asanas to practice every day for shedding flab) Hydration is of paramount importance while sweating it out in sweltering heat, as excess water loss can put you at risk of heat illnesses and diminish your energy levels.(Freepik)

Hydration is of paramount importance while sweating it out in sweltering heat, as excess water loss can put you at risk of heat illnesses and diminish your energy levels. There is no magic formula for fat loss, and one can achieve it only with sheer will, daily routine and a balanced diet. Any shortcuts will only end up derailing your weight loss journey.

"Don’t forget to drink more water in the hours following your workout. This will help you to avoid some of the more serious effects of dehydration like nausea, vomiting and kidney failure, not to mention that you’ll feel much healthier and more energized. Getting in tune with your body may be the most important of these fitness tips. It's very easy to get carried away if you are playing a sport or during a competition so in case you show any signs of dizziness, extreme thirst, nausea, cramps or dry mouth etc. then immediately stop the activity and look for a cool spot to relax and drink a sports drink," says Fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, Fit India Movement Ambassador and Founder of Pmftraining.

Summer exercises for burning fat

Here is a set of fun summer exercises that will help you shed calories and reduce stubborn fat in the body.

1. Swimming: A relaxing and fun activity, swimming in summer offers a range of benefits for physical and mental health. It only helps relieve stress, but also improves your heart rate apart from working on lung health and muscle strength. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, this summer do not forget to take a dip in a swimming pool and also shed that extra flab.

2. Running: Summer running can be beneficial for fitness enthusiasts as it helps burn more calories compared to other seasons. Running encourages sweat formation which helps escape heat and cool down the body temperature. Running can also help boost vitamin D production due to increased sun exposure, enhances cardiovascular health, and helps promote overall well-being.

3. Skipping: A fun workout, jumping rope works for your fitness levels and overall health in a number of ways. It helps provide workout to both upper and lower parts of the body apart from improving balance. People who are leading an inactive lifestyle and have busy schedules can benefit from this workout that requires very little space and just a simple skipping rope.

4. Dancing: If you are bored of your regular gymming and exercise session and the scorching summer heat is discouraging you to try any other kind of workout, then dancing is the way to go. Fun and effective way to shed excess weight, dancing can help increase heart rate, and burn fat. Sweating during dance sessions aids in detoxification and helps regulate body temperature.

5. Cycling: The idea is to choose unconventional workouts that promotes outdoor movement and calorie burning. If you are vying to manage weight in summer but not without some fun, cycling with friends can be a fun way of working towards your fitness. Cycling is an excellent workout for your heart as it helps improve circulation, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular cycling improves stamina, endurance, and muscle strength.

Apart from these exercises, make sure to hydrate yourself well, get 7-9 hours of sleep and manage stress through meditation and deep breathing exercises.