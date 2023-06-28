Feel sluggish and sleepy all day? List of foods to keep your energy levels high

Do you often struggle to start your day and find it even more difficult to get on with even a simple list of tasks? You aren't alone. Experiencing low energy levels has become quite common in people and the reasons could vary from high stress levels, sleep deficit, some health conditions to even poor nutrition. Weather can also have a role to play when it comes to dip in your energy levels. Not hydrating yourself during hot and humid conditions can disturb electrolyte balance and cause confusion and irritability, fatigue, headache, muscle cramps among other symptoms. (Also read: Many benefits of early dinner: How it helps you lose weight, sleep well and be happy)

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in a recent Instagram post suggests foods that one can add to their diet to get rid of daytime fatigue and boost energy levels.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are also foods with the right nutrients that can boost your energy and keep your moods and productivity up. Banana, oats, quinoa, yoghurt, chia seeds are some of the foods that can prevent you from feeling sluggish and sleepy throughout the day. So, the next time you wake up with zero energy levels, try having the right food, instead of going back to sleep or blaming the weather.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in a recent Instagram post suggests foods that one can add to their diet to get rid of daytime fatigue and boost energy levels.

Here are some energy-boosting foods that can help you avoid the daytime drag:

1. Bananas

Bananas are a notable source of vitamin B6, which is involved in converting food into energy. Vitamin B6 helps your body metabolize carbohydrates and fuels energy production. Magnesium is another mineral found in bananas that contributes to energy production.

2. Quinoa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quinoa is a complex carbohydrate that contains a good amount of dietary fibre. Complex carbohydrates are broken down slowly by the body, providing a steady and sustained release of energy

3. Yoghurt

Yogurt contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics that support a healthy gut environment and aid in digestion. By promoting efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, probiotics indirectly contribute to maintaining stable energy levels. When choosing yogurt for an energy boost, opt for plain or Greek yogurt without added sugars.

4. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are an excellent source of prolonged energy thanks to carb content, healthy fats, and filling fibre.

5. Oats

Steel-cut oats are a whole grain and contain complex carbohydrates and are high in dietary fibre, including both soluble and insoluble fibre. Fiber slows down digestion, providing a more prolonged release of energy and preventing energy crashes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are someone who often feels tired, it’s time to discover the power of nutrient-dense meals and say goodbye to fatigue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON