Feeling hungrier in winter: Doctor shares 5 ways seasonal eating habits may affect your cholesterol levels

From gajar ka halwa to aloo paratha, cravings seem to grow during the winter season. You may find yourself reaching for food more often, whether it is an extra helping at lunch or a fried snack with your evening tea. Snacking feels cosier as temperatures drop, and favourite comfort food becomes harder to resist.ALSO READ: Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart

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But is it really a lack of willpower, or could the winter season have something to do with your increased appetite? Before blaming yourself for reaching for another helping, it is worth considering how the seasonal changes may be affecting your routine and subsequently shaping eating habits.

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We asked an expert whether eating habits are influenced by winter. Dr Rashmi Talwar, AVP, lab head and head of genetics at Agilus Diagnostics, shared with HT Lifestyle how winter eating habits can influence cholesterol levels and what you can do to enjoy seasonal favourites and also keep your health in mind. She said, “Shorter days, changes in daily routines and spending more time indoors can also influence eating habits.”

Even when the days are shorter, eating more can still affect your cholesterol levels. Dr Talwar noted that shorter days and changes in daily routine make you eat more, especially heavier meals, which are high in saturated fat and may raise LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol over time.

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Five ways winter habits can affect your cholesterol

{{^usCountry}} Here are the five habits you need to need to watch out for, as per the expert: 1. Eating more fried and fatty foods: Winter cravings often include fried snacks, rich gravies and foods prepared with butter or ghee.

Eating these frequently can increase saturated fat intake, which may raise LDL or bad cholesterol over time. 2. Increased consumption of sweets: Winter festivities and seasonal treats can mean more sweets, desserts and sugary drinks.

Excessive added sugar can contribute to weight gain and higher triglyceride levels, particularly when combined with an unhealthy diet. 3. Reduced physical activity: Cold mornings and shorter days can make it tempting to skip walks or outdoor exercise.

Less movement, along with changes in eating habits, can contribute to weight gain and affect overall heart health. 4. Choosing comfort foods over fibre-rich meals: Comfort foods taste delicious, especially in cold winters, but they stress your heart health.

Soluble fibre found in foods such as oats, beans, apples and citrus fruits helps reduce LDL cholesterol. 5. Seasonal changes in cholesterol levels: Research has observed that cholesterol levels can be somewhat higher during winter than summer.

Changes in eating patterns, physical activity and other seasonal factors may contribute.

The rise is not the same for everyone. How to keep your cholesterol in check during winter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the five habits you need to need to watch out for, as per the expert: 1. Eating more fried and fatty foods: Winter cravings often include fried snacks, rich gravies and foods prepared with butter or ghee.

Eating these frequently can increase saturated fat intake, which may raise LDL or bad cholesterol over time. 2. Increased consumption of sweets: Winter festivities and seasonal treats can mean more sweets, desserts and sugary drinks.

Excessive added sugar can contribute to weight gain and higher triglyceride levels, particularly when combined with an unhealthy diet. 3. Reduced physical activity: Cold mornings and shorter days can make it tempting to skip walks or outdoor exercise.

Less movement, along with changes in eating habits, can contribute to weight gain and affect overall heart health. 4. Choosing comfort foods over fibre-rich meals: Comfort foods taste delicious, especially in cold winters, but they stress your heart health.

Soluble fibre found in foods such as oats, beans, apples and citrus fruits helps reduce LDL cholesterol. 5. Seasonal changes in cholesterol levels: Research has observed that cholesterol levels can be somewhat higher during winter than summer.

Changes in eating patterns, physical activity and other seasonal factors may contribute.

The rise is not the same for everyone. How to keep your cholesterol in check during winter? {{/usCountry}}

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High LDL cholesterol often presents no symptoms, leading individuals to overlook potential cardiovascular risks.

Keeping your cholesterol in check during winter means being mindful of your choices, but that does mean a blanket ban on your favourite foods.

Dr Talwar recommended, "Enjoying seasonal food does not mean giving up your favourite dishes. Try to include more vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts and pulses in your daily meals. Limit frequent consumption of fried foods, sweets and foods high in saturated fat. Continue walking or exercising regularly, even when the weather gets colder.”

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Why not to ignore cholesterol level

Feeling hungry in winter is not itself the problem; the issue is regularly overeating without paying attention to your food choices. Frequently eating foods high in saturated fat may increase LDL, or ‘bad’ cholesterol levels.

The doctor said, “Consistently unhealthy eating can take a toll on heart health. Changes in cholesterol levels are not usually associated with any obvious symptoms, so it is important to have your full lipid profile checked regularly (total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol) and triglycerides). Regular testing of your lipid profile can help you detect changes early and determine your overall risk of heart disease, especially if you already have other risk factors.”

The takeaway is to avoid relying on how you feel alone and discuss an appropriate testing schedule with your doctor.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.