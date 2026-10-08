Feeling weak or falling sick often? Doctor explains possible nutrient deficiencies and which vitamins and minerals matter

Do you often fall sick, feel weak, or notice dull skin and shortness of breath? These symptoms can have several causes, but they often point towards nutrient deficiency. Don't dismiss persistent symptoms as just another normalised consequence of a stressful lifestyle! Identifying what is causing them is essential, instead of normalising the fatigue.ALSO READ: Constantly craving ice? Doctor shares it could mean this common deficiency

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Dr Sharad Bedi, senior consultant in internal medicine at Medanta- The Medicity, Gurugram, weighed in on this in an interview with HT Lifestyle, elaborating that such symptoms can sometimes be linked to micronutrient deficiencies

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How do micronutrients help you?

Your body needs a wide range of vitamins and minerals to function well. These micronutrients support many functions, from energy levels to muscle function.

“Micronutrients are part of numerous biological processes that manage energy levels, cognitive function, muscle performance, immune health, bone strength, and the ageing process,” Dr Bedi described the importance of micronutrients.

While these nutrients are naturally present in various foods, the expert noted that their amounts, the portions consumed, and cooking methods can affect how much your body receives. Multivitamins may help bridge the nutritional gaps when needed, alongside a balanced diet.

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Add supplements not as a complete replacement but to complement your diet, which already has whole foods with micronutrients.

{{^usCountry}} Now, here's where supplements come in. Multivitamin supplements are meant to complement your diet, not replace whole foods. Dr Bedi added, "Supplemented alongside healthy eating habits, multivitamins can help maintain or restore micronutrient sufficiency and support everyday health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, here's where supplements come in. Multivitamin supplements are meant to complement your diet, not replace whole foods. Dr Bedi added, "Supplemented alongside healthy eating habits, multivitamins can help maintain or restore micronutrient sufficiency and support everyday health.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the expert, busy schedules, skipped meals, reliance on processed foods and restrictive diets can make it harder to meet nutritional needs, potentially leading to micronutrient deficiencies. Limited sun exposure may also contribute to low vitamin D levels.

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Which multivitamins do you need to focus on?

The doctor highlighted vitamin D and B-complex, iron, and calcium as nutrients to pay attention to, stressing the importance of addressing nutritional gaps before symptoms worsen. He noted, “Just as regular exercise helps maintain physical fitness and health check-ups help monitor wellbeing, maintaining micronutrient sufficiency is an important part of staying healthy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.