Changes in menstrual bleeding or pain during sex? Radiologist shares 7 women's health symptoms you should stop Googling and get checked instead

“Is this normal?” is often the first question women turn to the internet with when something about their health feels different. A persistent pelvic ache, unusually heavy period or new breast change can quickly lead down a rabbit hole of social media posts and search results, each offering a different explanation. One says it is hormones, another blames stress, while others point to PCOS or even cancer. But while the internet can help women recognise symptoms, it cannot tell them what those symptoms mean because symptoms do not come with a diagnosis attached.

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – the director, chief radiologist and women’s health expert at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi – highlights, “Social media has certainly encouraged women to talk more openly about symptoms that were earlier ignored or discussed only privately. But recognising your symptoms in someone else’s post does not mean you have the same condition. When a symptom is persistent or unusual for you, it is better to investigate it rather than rely on online reassurance.”