Omega-3 is widely associated with cognitive benefits like improved memory and concentration. Fish oil capsules are consumed as a dietary supplement to meet omega-3 requirements. Strengthening cognitive health is considered a priority, especially given the growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases.

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But a study in October 2026, by researchers at Keck Medicine of USC, published in eBioMedicine, had a surprising revelation. As per the findings, the participants who took omega-3 supplements daily did not see any major cognitive advantage.

What did the study find?

The lead study investigator, Hussein Naji Yassine, MD, director of the USC Center for Personalized Brain Health, debunked a common misconception: “We all wish there was a silver bullet for preventing Alzheimer's, but our findings showed that fish oil supplements do not appear to protect brain health."

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{{^usCountry}} He did not dismiss omega-3's role in supporting brain cell connections needed for cognition, but noted that the study did not show a significant cognitive benefit from supplements. These findings showcase the importance of not unnecessarily relying on supplements for brain health. What about whole foods? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did not dismiss omega-3's role in supporting brain cell connections needed for cognition, but noted that the study did not show a significant cognitive benefit from supplements. These findings showcase the importance of not unnecessarily relying on supplements for brain health. What about whole foods? {{/usCountry}}

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Vegetarians can get sufficient omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts.

Omega-3 is also present in many whole foods. But do the findings also mean that the nutritional value of whole foods for brain health is negated?We asked Dr. Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant – Neurology, P.D.Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, who clarified, "This research does not prove the absence of significance of omega-3 in the overall nutrition or its contribution when taken from food products like fish, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds.”

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So, whole foods still have nutritional value and can benefit you as part of a balanced diet.

People take fish oil capsules and other supplements because they are worried about their long-term brain health. This is a reasonable concern, and for this, the neurologist advised against relying on dietary supplements alone. He said, "Exercise, nutrition, proper sleep, mental activities, and control of diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol are some of the things that need to be done to maintain brain health.”

Even though omega-3 supplements can be beneficial to individuals having some health or dietary needs, it is essential to note that such supplements have not been scientifically proven to prevent Alzheimer’s disease or memory loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.