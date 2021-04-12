Fitness is the solution to all physical and mental problems, says Rijiju

Union Youth Affair and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that fitness is the solution to all physical and mental problems and added that let's maintain a better body to feel great.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju shared a video of him running uphill and captioned the post, "#FitIndiaMovement today morning in Srinagar running uphill at an altitude of 5,400 feet. Anywhere & anytime let's maintain a better body to feel great! Fitness is the solution to all physical & mental problems. 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' #NewIndiaFitIndia."

On Saturday, Rijiju inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence for rowing discipline at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Water Sports Academy in Srinagar.

He was joined by Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor, J&K, Farooq Khan, Advisor to LG of J&K and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Youth Services, J&K for the ceremony at the Nehru Park in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Rijiju had announced earlier this year during the Khelo India Winter Games that the Union Sports Ministry would open a state-of-the-art water sports facility in Srinagar. All procedures are now in place and the money has been allocated.

"It's a pleasure to come at the Dal Lake to change the lives of the young sportspersons here. There is a lot of potential and we from the Sports Ministry and J&K Council are doing our best to help the youngsters here. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lot of plans in mind for Jammu & Kashmir. This will be a great opportunity for our future champions," Rijiju had said.

At present, the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence at J&K Sports Council Water Sports Academy in Srinagar will focus in the sports discipline of rowing. They will be provided with a first-time grant of ₹145.16 lakhs and an annual recurring grant of ₹96.17 lakhs.

This is one of the two KISCEs from Jammu & Kashmir itself, with the Maulana Azad Stadium for Fencing discipline in Jammu being the other. A consolidated amount of Rs. 5.08 crores have been approved for the 2 centres in Jammu & Kashmir.

There are currently 24 KISCEs across 23 States and Union Territories and each of them focuses on Olympics sports discipline. This is an ongoing endeavour to scale-up existing centres from the States and Union Territories to the world standard level keeping in mind the big picture of getting India to excel at the Olympics.

