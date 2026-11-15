Food blogger shares recipe for creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables: Simple and delicious way to add protein and fibre to meals

Protein and fibre are two of the most important macronutrients that the body needs, but getting enough of both from a vegetarian diet without compromising on taste often leads people to resort to complicated recipes.

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However, taking to Instagram on October 23, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a simple fix in the form of her creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables recipe.

“A protein-packed, fibre-rich dinner that makes eating your veggies delicious!” is how she described the dish in her caption. The recipe has approximately 440 calories, along with about 40-44 grams of protein and 8-9 grams of fibre. But more importantly, it is indulgent in taste and very easy to make. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For the roasted bell pepper dip ½ red bell pepper

120 g low-fat paneer

50 g high-protein Greek yoghurt

4 soaked cashews

2 garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper

Lemon juice to taste For the sautéed veggies ½ capsicum

2–3 mushrooms, chopped

1–2 tbsp sweet corn

2 baby corns, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

½ tomato, chopped

1 small carrot, chopped

A few drops of oil

Salt, black pepper, chaat masala and mixed seasonings For garnish A little chilli oil

Coriander

A sprinkle of black sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For the roasted bell pepper dip ½ red bell pepper

120 g low-fat paneer

50 g high-protein Greek yoghurt

4 soaked cashews

2 garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper

Lemon juice to taste For the sautéed veggies ½ capsicum

2–3 mushrooms, chopped

1–2 tbsp sweet corn

2 baby corns, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

½ tomato, chopped

1 small carrot, chopped

A few drops of oil

Salt, black pepper, chaat masala and mixed seasonings For garnish A little chilli oil

Coriander

A sprinkle of black sesame seeds {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

Roast half a red bell pepper over a gas flame, peel off the charred skin and let it cool slightly. Blend the roasted pepper with paneer, Greek yoghurt, soaked cashews, garlic, salt, pepper and lemon juice until smooth and creamy. Heat a few drops of oil in a pan. Add the chopped capsicum, mushrooms, baby corn, sweet corn, onion, tomato and carrot. Season with salt, black pepper, chaat masala and your favourite seasonings. Sauté until the vegetables are cooked but retain a little crunch. Serve the sautéed veggies with the creamy dip. Finish with a little chilli oil, fresh coriander and black sesame seeds.

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