During the wedding season, everyone wants to look their best. This means trying different skin treatments, using makeup for an extra glow, and styling your hair into bouncy curls. But when one function follows another, long hours in makeup and repeated styling can take a toll on your skin and hair. So how do you care for them once the celebrations are over?ALSO READ: Overnight oiling may worsen dandruff and hair fall: From rice water to onion juice, dermatologist breaks down what actually works

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Dr Nirupama Parwana, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, told HT Lifestyle how to care for your skin and hair after weeks of wearing heavy makeup and heat-styling your hair.

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A packed wedding calendar can throw your routine off track. Before discussing styling and makeup, Dr Parwanda highlighted the role of lifestyle, as beauty habits are only one part of the picture when it comes to skin and hair health.

“Lifestyle is also a factor. Severe stress, sudden weight loss and crash diets can all cause hair loss. Eat a healthy diet that provides enough iron, zinc, protein and essential vitamins to support hair growth. Do not take supplements unless a deficiency is diagnosed. Drink plenty of water and get 7-9 hours of sleep.”

What should you do if your skin breaks out after the wedding?

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{{^usCountry}} Wearing layers of makeup to one makeup function after another can leave your skin feeling irritated. If you notice a breakout, you may be tempted to reach for a scrub, but Dr Parwanda recommended a gentler approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wearing layers of makeup to one makeup function after another can leave your skin feeling irritated. If you notice a breakout, you may be tempted to reach for a scrub, but Dr Parwanda recommended a gentler approach. {{/usCountry}}

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“Heavy or occlusive makeup can clog up the pores and lead to breakouts. Some cosmetic ingredients can also be irritating or cause allergic contact dermatitis; these include fragrances and preservatives,” she described the potential side effects of heavy makeup application during these days.

“Avoid harsh cleansers, scrubbing and exfoliating brushes too, as they may aggravate already inflamed skin. Be gentle when cleansing and wash no more than twice a day to prevent skin irritation and more water being lost through the skin (transepidermal water loss)."

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She also recommended switching to a simple product such as a basic cleanser, a moisturiser with barrier-strengthening ingredients such as ceramides and broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF30 or above. Hyaluronic acid acts to hydrate the skin. If your skin is irritated, try to avoid scrubbing, retinoids and acids and reintroduce them gradually.

What should you do for overstyled hair?

Limit heat styling for a few weeks!

“Hair suffers considerable mechanical and chemical trauma," Dr Parwanda explained. She also added that repeated heating can damage the cuticle, the protective outer layer of each strand. Chemical relaxers alter the bonds that give hair its strength, making it more prone to breakage. Tight hairstyles can also pull on the follicles and, over time, lead to traction alopecia. Wet hair is especially vulnerable to breakage when pulled.

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The doctor advised how to approach overstyled hair: “Reduce use of heat styling devices, limit tight hairstyles, be gentle with wet hair and wash with a mild shampoo before conditioning. Leave-in conditioners aid in reducing friction, tension, and breakage. Heat protection agents help to prevent thermal damage, while oils and salon treatments can add softness and shine but will not reverse damage to the hair structure.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.